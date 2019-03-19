Near the door at Yogalates on Perkins Road, behind the rows of regulars, two giant LSU defensive linemen rocked unsteadily in a Warrior pose.
This is where Breiden Fehoko and Rashard Lawrence spent their offseason — stretching their tendons like Siberian tigers at the 6 p.m. yoga sessions, where they'd intentionally set up next to the cracked door to catch the small gusts of cool breezes that blew into the steamy room.
"You got all these moms and dads just breezing through it," Fehoko said Tuesday, during LSU's player availability. "Me and Rashard are just sweating and struggling in the back."
The two returning starters have become friends — the 6-foot-3, 317-pound Lawrence, who was named the Fiesta Bowl's Defensive MVP, and the 6-foot-4, 291-pound Hawaiian native, who introduced LSU to the Haka dance and helped convince Lawrence to return for his senior season.
Their daily yoga sessions were an introspective contrast from their boisterous and fiery morning workouts with the rest of the LSU football team.
"When you go in there, you kind of just forget everything outside," Fehoko said. "It's quiet. It's a focus where you're focused in your mind, your body, your soul. You just kind of become one. I think that's something that every athlete needs to do, is just hit a reset button, and really just reset, recalibrate everything in the body and just kind of get it going again."
Fehoko and Lawrence are both trying to get their bodies going again for next season.
Lawrence, LSU's starting defensive end, is missing spring football after undergoing knee surgery, from which he's expected to return by August, and Fehoko is still emerging from the torn bicep he suffered in his left arm last season against Georgia.
Fehoko has been flexing across different positions this spring, starting at left end and nose tackle last week, and moving to right end this week.
"Just adds more value to the stock I have and kind of puts me in a position to just have different mismatches on the field," said Fehoko, who is in his second year of eligibility after transferring from Texas Tech.
Fehoko said he's "not 100 percent yet," although he gradually returned to full-contact over the first few weeks of spring football. On Tuesday, Fehoko ran through individual drills unrestricted.
"You really don't know how strong you are until you're being tested," said Fehoko, who started in eight games at nose tackle before his injury, recording three tackles for loss and 1½ sacks. "I feel pretty good right now."
Just how did the injury happen?
Fehoko said it was maybe the third or fourth play of Georgia's first offensive drive. He engaged an offensive lineman, extended his arm and locked it. When Fehoko shed the lineman in to get toward the quarterback, he felt a snap in his bicep.
"You really don't kind of feel it until after the game, so it was kind of numb," Fehoko said. "I kind of just came to the sideline and said, 'I think I fell on my arm.' But I didn't fall down on the play. It was just numb. They gave me some ice, and later on that night, it just inflamed in pain. Just the worst pain I've ever felt in my life."
Fehoko said the LSU sports medicine staff prepared his then-heavily wrapped arm enough for him to try and play in a 29-0 loss against then-No. 1 Alabama on Nov. 3; but ultimately, Fehoko needed surgery.
He still has a long scar on his arm.
"I had about 14 stitches right there," Fehoko said, pointing to his arm.
He said they used a tool to grab the torn bicep tendon, and "they kind of just unrolled it down." They stitched it together with a graft and used five screws to connect the tendon back to the arm.
"So the tendon's not coming out no more," Fehoko laughed. "Hopefully. It's not coming out no more."
The LSU coaching staff would hope so.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said "we're a little thin" on the defensive line this spring, following an offseason where freshmen defensive tackles Davin Cotton and Dominic Livingston both entered the NCAA transfer portal.
But with a healthy Fehoko, LSU can start building depth with the summer arrivals of three incoming freshmen defensive linemen: Soni Fonua (nation's No. 4 JUCO defensive end, per 247Sports), Desmond Little (No. 56 weakside defensive end), and Joseph Evans (No. 56 defensive tackle).
Starting defensive end Glen Logan returns, along with four other linemen who played in 2018, and Orgeron has said he's already impressed by early enrollee Apu Ika's performance at nose tackle.
Ika, whose family is from the Kingdom of Tonga, has connected with Fehoko through their shared Polynesian culture, and Fehoko said with the arrival of Fonua, who is also Tongan, "we can build a pipeline even to Hawaii or back on the west coast and get more players out here."
"Everyone calls him my little brother because of the way he acts," Fehoko said of Ika, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 347-pounds. "I think it's unfair because he's really bigger than me. But he's been coming along really well. ... He's just progressing on the field far ahead of what we expected him to, and he's going to make strides come fall."
Perhaps Ika and a few other linemen will begin to join Fehoko and Lawrence during their yoga classes, although the pair of defenders haven't been able to make their 6 p.m. sessions, since their spring football practices end in the evening.
But after spring football ends with the spring game on April 6?
"We'll back in there," Fehoko said.