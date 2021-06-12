DMM_8054_12.JPG

LSU defeats Oregon 9–8 to secure a trip to the Super Regionals in the 2021 Eugene NCAA Baseball Regionals at PK Park in Eugene, OR 2021-06-07. Photo: Deborah Mundorff.

 Deborah Mundorff

It has been a whirlwind of a season for the LSU baseball team, from steady losses and player injuries to head coach retirement news and a sudden transformation that put the team in the super regional up to bat against a rival that had pummeled LSU only months before. 

To hype up fans who have watched the team pull themselves up from the bottom, there's now a video for that. 

Complete with game replays, energetic music and, yes, even a couple of The Advocate's headlines, the one-minute hype clip posted to the team's social media account ahead of the LSU-Tennessee matchup. 

The last time LSU played Tennessee was in March, when the Vols won each of the three games, each time with a game-winning hit

But Saturday, LSU comes in as a different team and a chance to make the College World Series after winning four straight elimination games at the Eugene regional. 

The super regional in Knoxville begins at 6 p.m. To find out where to watch the game and how to keep up with the matchup's updates, click here

