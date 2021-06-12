It has been a whirlwind of a season for the LSU baseball team, from steady losses and player injuries to head coach retirement news and a sudden transformation that put the team in the super regional up to bat against a rival that had pummeled LSU only months before.

To hype up fans who have watched the team pull themselves up from the bottom, there's now a video for that.

This is what we live for... pic.twitter.com/q6hgyNdBoZ — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 12, 2021

Complete with game replays, energetic music and, yes, even a couple of The Advocate's headlines, the one-minute hype clip posted to the team's social media account ahead of the LSU-Tennessee matchup.

The last time LSU played Tennessee was in March, when the Vols won each of the three games, each time with a game-winning hit.

But Saturday, LSU comes in as a different team and a chance to make the College World Series after winning four straight elimination games at the Eugene regional.

The super regional in Knoxville begins at 6 p.m. To find out where to watch the game and how to keep up with the matchup's updates, click here.