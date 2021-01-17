Thursday night's overtime victory over No. 7 Texas A&M was the biggest of the season for the LSU women's basketball team, and it isn't particularly close.
The Lady Tigers' other wins came against nonconference foes UL and Loyola Marymount (a combined 2-5 with multiple COVID-19 problems) and in Southeastern Conference play against Auburn and Ole Miss (combined 1-8 in SEC play).
The 65-61 win over the Aggies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center was a different story. It was Texas A&M's first loss of the season and is the first victory that will have an impact on an NCAA tournament résumé for LSU (5-6, 3-2 SEC).
The Lady Tigers look to continue that momentum at Monday night at Missouri (6 p.m., SEC Network).
Missouri (5-3, 1-2) has had coronavirus postponements as well and has played just twice so far this year: a 91-88 loss to No. 17 Arkansas on Jan. 3 and an 86-77 win at Ole Miss on Thursday.
LSU's better run of play — it has won four of five, with the loss by one point to No. 23 Tennessee — coincides with a scoring outburst from senior guard Khayla Pointer. She has scored at least 17 points in each of the past four games, including a season-high 25 against both Alabama and Tennessee.
Tiara Young, a sophomore who graduated from Walker High, led LSU with 20 points off the bench against Texas A&M and upped her scoring average to 9.5 points per game, behind only Pointer (15.5) and Faustine Aifuwa (11.5 to go with 9.0 rebounds) on LSU's roster.
Sophomore guard Ajiha Blackwell is the leader in scoring (15.1 points per game) and rebounding (9.1) for Mizzou, which hasn't played at home since a 74-59 loss to Alabama on Dec. 31.
Other double-figure scoring averages belong to Hayley Frank (14.3), LaDazhia Williams (13.0) and Shug Dickson (10.3 points and also the team's assist leader with 3.6 per game). The Tigers are a fair 3-point shooting team at 37.1% and outrebound their opponents by 9.1 boards per game.