LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) falls into the end zone for the score in the first half, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Score by quarters

Utah State 6 0 0 0 — 6

LSU 7 14 14 7 — 42

First quarter

LSU: Derrick Dillon 7 pass from Joe Burrow at 10:41 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 12 plays, 75 yards, 4:19. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 16-yard pass to Justin Jefferson on third-and-5 keeps drive going at the LSU 46. Back-to-back runs of 10 and 11 yards by Clyde Edwards-Helaire moves the ball to the Utah State 33. Burrow 12 pass to John Emery to the 20. Burrow 12 pass to Edwards-Helaire to the 11. TIGERS 7, AGGIES 0.

UTAH STATE: Dominik Eberle 30 field goal at 6:25. DRIVE: 4-(-6)-0:58. KEY PLAY: Drive set up on Cameron Haney's interception and 19-yard return to the LSU 7. TIGERS 7, AGGIES 3.

UTAH STATE: Eberle 47 field goal at 1:45. DRIVE: 5-35-0:52. KEY PLAY: Jordan Love starts the drive with a 35-yard pass to Siaosi Mariner to the LSU 30. TIGERS 7, AGGIES 6.

Second quarter

LSU: Burrow 1 run at 14:03 (York kick). DRIVE: 6-74-2:42. KEY PLAYS: Burrow starts the drive with a 38-yard pass to Jefferson to the USU 36. After false start penalty, Burrow 21-yard run to the 20. Edwards-Helaire 9 run to the 5 for a first-and-goal. TIGERS 14, AGGIES 6.

LSU: Ja'Marr Chase 25 pass from Burrow at 4:55 (York kick). DRIVE: 13-99-6:42. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 9 pass to Chase on third-and-4 to the LSU 16 extends the drive. Burrow 19 pass to Dillon on third-and-15 to the LSU 43. Burrow 15 pass to Jefferson to the USU 39. Burrow 14 run to the 25. TIGERS 21, AGGIES 6.

Third quarter

LSU: Jefferson 4 pass from Burrow at 9:55 (York kick). DRIVE: 11-53:4:15. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 4 run to the USU 40 on third-and-1. Burrow 9 run to the 26 on third-and-5. TIGERS 28, AGGIES 6.

LSU: Jefferson 39 pass from Burrow at 2:54 (York kick). DRIVE: 4-63:1:29. KEY PLAY: Burrow 20 pass to Jefferson on third-and-6 to the USU 39 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 35, AGGIES 6.

Fourth quarter

LSU: Thaddeus Moss 7 pass from Burrow at 13:23 (York kick). DRIVE: 7-44-3:40. KEY PLAY: Burrow 13 pass to Moss to the USU 7 sets up first-and-goal. TIGERS 42, AGGIES 6.

FINAL SCORE: LSU 42, Utah State 6

RECORDS: LSU 5-0, Utah State 3-2

ATTENDANCE: 100,266 (paid)

