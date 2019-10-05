Score by quarters
Utah State 6 0 0 0 — 6
LSU 7 14 14 7 — 42
First quarter
LSU: Derrick Dillon 7 pass from Joe Burrow at 10:41 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 12 plays, 75 yards, 4:19. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 16-yard pass to Justin Jefferson on third-and-5 keeps drive going at the LSU 46. Back-to-back runs of 10 and 11 yards by Clyde Edwards-Helaire moves the ball to the Utah State 33. Burrow 12 pass to John Emery to the 20. Burrow 12 pass to Edwards-Helaire to the 11. TIGERS 7, AGGIES 0.
UTAH STATE: Dominik Eberle 30 field goal at 6:25. DRIVE: 4-(-6)-0:58. KEY PLAY: Drive set up on Cameron Haney's interception and 19-yard return to the LSU 7. TIGERS 7, AGGIES 3.
UTAH STATE: Eberle 47 field goal at 1:45. DRIVE: 5-35-0:52. KEY PLAY: Jordan Love starts the drive with a 35-yard pass to Siaosi Mariner to the LSU 30. TIGERS 7, AGGIES 6.
Second quarter
LSU: Burrow 1 run at 14:03 (York kick). DRIVE: 6-74-2:42. KEY PLAYS: Burrow starts the drive with a 38-yard pass to Jefferson to the USU 36. After false start penalty, Burrow 21-yard run to the 20. Edwards-Helaire 9 run to the 5 for a first-and-goal. TIGERS 14, AGGIES 6.
LSU: Ja'Marr Chase 25 pass from Burrow at 4:55 (York kick). DRIVE: 13-99-6:42. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 9 pass to Chase on third-and-4 to the LSU 16 extends the drive. Burrow 19 pass to Dillon on third-and-15 to the LSU 43. Burrow 15 pass to Jefferson to the USU 39. Burrow 14 run to the 25. TIGERS 21, AGGIES 6.
Third quarter
LSU: Jefferson 4 pass from Burrow at 9:55 (York kick). DRIVE: 11-53:4:15. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 4 run to the USU 40 on third-and-1. Burrow 9 run to the 26 on third-and-5. TIGERS 28, AGGIES 6.
LSU: Jefferson 39 pass from Burrow at 2:54 (York kick). DRIVE: 4-63:1:29. KEY PLAY: Burrow 20 pass to Jefferson on third-and-6 to the USU 39 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 35, AGGIES 6.
Fourth quarter
LSU: Thaddeus Moss 7 pass from Burrow at 13:23 (York kick). DRIVE: 7-44-3:40. KEY PLAY: Burrow 13 pass to Moss to the USU 7 sets up first-and-goal. TIGERS 42, AGGIES 6.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 42, Utah State 6
RECORDS: LSU 5-0, Utah State 3-2
ATTENDANCE: 100,266 (paid)
Sheldon Mickles