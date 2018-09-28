The No. 5 LSU Tigers look to continue their winning ways against the Mississippi Rebels Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
They'll also be celebrating a bit of history, honoring the 1958 national championship team and unveiling a statue to the late Billy Cannon.
While the Tigers are favored to win the game, it won't come easy against Ole Miss' potent offense.
Scroll below for broadcast info, key story lines and live updates:
THE GAME
WHO: No. 5 LSU vs. Ole Miss
When: 7:15 p.m. (CST)
WHERE: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BROADCAST INFO
TV: ESPN
RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)
Click here for more radio affiliates
STREAMING: WatchESPN
KEY STORYLINES
LIVE UPDATES
