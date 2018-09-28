The No. 5 LSU Tigers look to continue their winning ways against the Mississippi Rebels Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

They'll also be celebrating a bit of history, honoring the 1958 national championship team and unveiling a statue to the late Billy Cannon.

While the Tigers are favored to win the game, it won't come easy against Ole Miss' potent offense.

Heard about the Rebels' passing game? LSU-Ole Miss could come down to the run You may not have spotted him: Catholic High ball player No. 4, the one cradling a football and cracking a smile as he walked into the set of a…

Scroll below for broadcast info, key story lines and live updates:

THE GAME

WHO: No. 5 LSU vs. Ole Miss

When: 7:15 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ESPN

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

Click here for more radio affiliates

STREAMING: WatchESPN

KEY STORYLINES

Ole Miss vs. LSU: Who ya got? The Advocate writers make their picks

Ole Miss vs. LSU scouting report: Learn more about the Rebels' offense, defense

Inside the (betting) line: LSU-Ole Miss has a 60-point over/under, and here's why

Rabalais: Yes, Ed Orgeron has proven he's the right coach to lead LSU -- so far

Heard about the Rebels' passing game? LSU-Ole Miss could come down to the run

LSU looking at these pieces to stitch together its best o-line for Ole Miss

What did Louisiana Tech reveal for LSU pass defense? A need to 'go back to the drawing board'

Ole Miss vs. LSU numbers to know: 5 for the 2nd time; red zone success; SEC's leading tackler

Adrian Magee will play against Ole Miss, likely at left tackle, Ed Orgeron says

Year of the Tiger: Read incredible story of LSU's 1958 national championship, as told by remaining members

Check out first photo of LSU hall of famer Billy Cannon's statue outside Tiger Stadium

LIVE UPDATES

Can't see updates below? Click here.