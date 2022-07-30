QUARTERBACK
Myles Brennan, Sr.
Jayden Daniels, Jr.
Garrett Nussmeier, RFr.
Walker Howard, Fr.
HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: After Max Johnson transferred to Texas A&M, LSU coach Brian Kelly made sure the QB room had plenty of options. He convinced Brennan to withdraw from the portal and stay at LSU, then bringing in Arizona State’s Jayden Daniels to join the competition. The Tigers also return Garrett Nussmeier, who started against Arkansas last year and appeared in four games, enough to maintain his redshirt. More than likely, five-star recruit Walker Howard will redshirt, but it’s anybody’s game.
RUNNING BACK
John Emery Jr., Sr.
Noah Cain, Jr.
Tre Bradford, Jr.
Josh Williams, Jr.
Armoni Goodwin, So.
HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: John Emery Jr. looks to rewrite the story of his collegiate career after he was declared academically ineligible for the 2021 season. But LSU has multiple options at the position. Josh Williams and Armoni Goodwin saw snaps behind starter Ty Davis-Price last year, while Tre Bradford battled a hamstring injury after transferring back from Oklahoma. Noah Cain was a transfer-portal addition from Penn State, giving Kelly plenty of options to establish a downhill running game if the offensive line comes together.
WIDE RECEIVER
Jaray Jenkins, Sr.
Kayshon Boutte, Jr.
Kyren Lacy, Jr.
Malik Nabers, So.
Brian Thomas Jr., So.
Jack Bech, So.
Chris Hilton Jr., RFr.
Landon Ibieta, Fr.
HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: LSU welcomes back Boutte, who missed the final seven games of last season after an ankle injury against Kentucky. But the team returns a variety of dynamic targets who had some pleasant moments last year in his absence. With the addition of Lacy from UL, the Tigers should be set with plenty of options at receiver.
TIGHT END
Nick Storz, Sr.
Kole Taylor, Jr.
Jack Mashburn, Jr.
Mason Taylor, Fr.
HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: Kelly has admitted that LSU is not as deep at the tight end position as he’d like. Mashburn worked his way up the roster as a walk-on last year as a key blocker that aided a struggling offense, with a few big receptions. Taylor returns for his third year with starting experience. Storz, who played in 10 games in 2020, also returns after spending last season injured. It’ll be interesting to see how offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock gets creative with the players on hand.
CENTER
Charles Turner, Jr.
Marlon Martinez, Jr.
Fitzgerald West, Fr.
HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: Turner emerged as the front-runner for the starting position in spring ball, but there are a lot of questions on the offensive line, and this is among them. Martinez emerged last fall after multiple injuries to the line and could also contend for the position.
GUARD
Tre’Mond Shorts, Sr.
Marlon Martinez, Jr.
Kardell Thomas, Jr.
Miles Frazier, So.
Xavier Hill, So.
Emery Jones, Fr.
HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: Position coach Brad Davis said he started from “ground zero” with the offensive line this spring. But he started to find some working combinations with transfers at both spots — Shorts on the left and Frazier on the right. Thomas and Martinez are both veterans. Martinez saw more time at right guard last year after Chasen Hines’ injury. But Martinez’s versatility might also make him a contender at center.
TACKLE
Cameron Wire, Sr.
Anthony Bradford, Jr.
Marcus Dumervil, So.
Garrett Dellinger, So.
Kimo Makane'ole, RFr.
Will Campbell, Fr.
Bo Bordelon, Fr.
HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: Freshman Will Campbell impressed coaches at left tackle during spring ball, while the right tackle position is more up for grabs. The return of Bradford from injury and Wire, who played right tackle much of last season, could complete the unit. LSU’s offense needs solid answers along the line coming out of camp.
DEFENSIVE INTERIOR
Jaquelin Roy, Jr.
Jacobian Guillory, So.
Maason Smith, So.
Mekhi Wingo, So.
Bryce Langston, RFr.
Tygee Hill, Fr.
HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: The defensive line is poised to be one of LSU’s strengths this season. Smith earned Freshman All-America honors after appearing in nine games last season alongside Roy, who has 13 games of experience under his belt. LSU added depth at the line with Wingo, a transfer who has impressed coaches with his strength during offseason training. All three will see time on the interior, with strong veterans returning at defensive end.
DEFENSIVE END
Ali Gaye, Sr.
BJ Ojulari, Jr.
Desmond Little, Jr.
Zavier Carter, So.
Sai’vion Jones, So.
Quency Wiggins, Fr.
HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: With Ojulari in a more hybrid role than traditional defensive end this season, it’ll be interesting to see how the rotation develops at this position. LSU also returns Gaye for his fifth season, making defensive one of the most experienced position groups on the roster.
LINEBACKER
Micah Baskerville, Sr.
Jared Small, Sr.
Mike Jones Jr., Jr.
Greg Penn III, So.
West Weeks, So.
Kolbe Fields, RFr.
DeMario Tolan, Fr.
Harold Perkins, Fr.
HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: LSU will reload at the linebacker position with Baskerville, Jones and Penn II, who all saw time last year in a unit that was one of the Tigers’ strengths last year. Kelly brought in Weeks, a Virginia transfer who made 31 tackles last season. Perkins is a prized, five-star recruit who was a big February pickup, choosing LSU over Texas A&M.
CORNERBACK
Sevyn Banks, Sr.
Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Sr.
Colby Richardson, Sr.
Mekhi Garner, Jr.
Raydarious Jones, Jr.
Damarius McGhee, So.
Jaelyn Davis-Robinson, Fr.
Laterrance Welch, Fr.
Jordan Allen, Fr.
HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: LSU adds three transfers to the cornerback position, providing depth to a position that lost two players to the NFL. Kelly said during the spring that Mekhi Garner has NFL potential, and he reeled in four-star Jordan Allen to complete the 2022 recruiting class. There’s a lot of uncertainty at the position, but with the depth LSU added, the team is looking for its breakout star.
SAFETY
Todd Harris Jr., Sr.
Joe Foucha, Sr.
Jay Ward, Sr.
Jordan Toles, Jr.
Major Burns, So.
Matthew Langlois, So.
Derrick Davis Jr., So.
HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: The Tigers have a lot of older players at this position, including Foucha, an Arkansas transfer, who took first-team reps during the spring alongside Jay Ward. But LSU has a lot of players to choose from, including Toles and Burns, who both missed a lot of time last year with injuries.
NICKEL SAFETY
Greg Brooks Jr., Sr.
Sage Ryan, RFr.
HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: Brooks made a statement in spring practice as a potential playmaker, grabbing two interceptions during spring ball. Ryan is a former five-star recruit, but benefits from having someone with experience to learn from.
KICKER
Trey Finison, Sr.
Ezekeal Mata, So.
Nathan Dibert, Fr.
HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: With the departure of Cade York, LSU will need to find its next kicker. Finison, a Northwestern transfer, has mostly been a kickoff specialist. Dibert is a three-star true freshman from Michigan.
Punter
Jay Bramblett, Sr.
Peyton Todd, RFr.
HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: LSU added Bramblett from Notre Dame — the only player who followed Kelly to Baton Rouge. LSU will look to him as a potential starter. Todd, a West Monroe grad, redshirted last season.
KICK RETURNER
Armoni Goodwin, So.
Chris Hilton, RFr.
HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: Both Goodwin and wide Hilton returned kicks during spring practice, but the position is still open. Last year's top returner, Trey Palmer, transferred to Nebraska.
LONG SNAPPER
Slade Roy, So.
Jonathan Ferguson, RFr.
HOW LSU ENTERS CAMP: This will be another position led by a player from the transfer portal. Roy joined the team this season from East Carolina.