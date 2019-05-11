FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — LSU pole vault sensation Mondo Duplantis made his first Southeastern Conference outdoor meet a most memorable one Saturday night.
So did Lady Tigers sprint star Sha'Carri Richardson.
LSU's fabulous freshmen wowed the fans at Arkansas' John McDonnell Field, combining for four wins — three individual — for the second-ranked Tigers and seventh-ranked Lady Tigers on a chilly evening.
Duplantis, the former Lafayette High star who was the European champion last summer as an 18-year-old, set the collegiate outdoor record with a clearance of 19 feet, 8¼ inches on his third attempt.
He won by nearly 1½ feet over Texas A&M's Jacob Wooten, who went 18-2½, after waiting 2 hours and 20 minutes to enter the competition because he passed at the first five heights.
Duplantis' win, which came as the three-day meet was winding down, helped put LSU in position to win its first SEC men's outdoor title since 1990.
He gave the Tigers a 97-91 lead over Florida and the 4x400-meter relay team nailed the championship down when it came in second in 3 minutes, 09.09 seconds while the Gators were finishing fifth in 3:05.08.
LSU totaled 105 points to Florida's 95 with Arkansas and Texas A&M following with 91 and 86½, respectively.
Host Arkansas won the women's title with 189½ points, while Texas A&M won a tight race for second with 85 points over Kentucky (84) and LSU (83).
While Duplantis was a sitting around waiting to enter the fray in the pole vault, Richardson was making a huge splash of her own.
The Dallas native crossed the finish line first three times, anchoring the Lady Tigers' 4x100 relay team to a victory in the first track event of the night before claiming the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
But Duplantis stole the spotlight.
He made three bars on his first attempt to easily defeat Wooten, clearing 17-10½, 18-5½ and 19- ¾.
Duplantis then moved the bar to 19-8¼, which was three-fourths of an inch better than the old mark of 19-7½ set by Tennessee's Lawrence Johnson back in 1996.
After missing twice at that height, Duplantis cleared the bar as the crowd cheered with approval.
It was the second collegiate pole vault record for Duplantis, who set the indoor mark this past winter.
It was quite the day for the Duplantis family in northwest Arkansas.
Hours earlier, brother Antoine, LSU's starting right fielder, delivered a three-run homer in the eighth inning — just a few blocks from McDonnell Field — to give the Tigers a much-needed 3-2 victory over Arkansas.
Richardson started her evening by coming from third place to run down Arkansas anchor Kiara Parker in the 4x100 relay in 42.93 seconds. It was the fourth consecutive victory for LSU in the event at the SEC meet.
Richardson later won the open 100 with a slightly wind-aided time of 11.00 seconds and then came back to set a personal record of 22.57 seconds to claim the title in the 200.
But they weren't alone.
LSU's men also won the 4x100 relay as Jaron Flournoy anchored the Tigers to a winning time of 38.85 seconds.
Flournoy later finished second in the 200 meters in 20.32 seconds and also placed fifth in the 100 with a PR of 10.12 seconds — which tied for the fifth-fastest time on LSU's all-time list.
Earlier Saturday, Christian Miller got the Tigers off to a solid start when he won the triple jump with a PR of 53- ¼.
Miller was third going into his sixth and final jump when he soared past Florida's Clayton Brown and Tennessee's Jalen Tate.
Also coming up with quality points was Tyler Terry in the 400 meters with a third-place finish in 45.96 seconds.
On the women's side, Jurnee Woodward led a 1-2-3 sweep for the Lady Tigers when she won the 400-meter hurdles in 56.77 seconds.
She and teammates Brittley Humphrey (56.88) and Milan Young (57.62) all set personal bests in the race.
Also, Tonea Marshall finished third in the 100 hurdles in 12.82 seconds.