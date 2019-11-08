Even without Tremont Waters, Bowling Green had its hands full with the LSU basketball team’s backcourt Friday night.
Javonte Smart scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half and Skylar Mays added 18 — 10 in the second half — as No. 22 LSU opened its season with an 88-79 win over Bowling Green in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
They didn’t do it alone, however.
Forward Emmitt Williams had a career-high 21 points and forward Darius Days added 13 for the Tigers, who won their season opener for the sixth consecutive season.
It was the third season-opening win in a row under coach Will Wade, who returned to the bench after being suspended for the final five games of last season.
Smart started in place of Waters, who is playing on a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics, and got LSU’s season off to a hot start.
Smart poured in 15 of LSU’s first 24 points in less than seven minutes to turn an early six-point deficit into a four-point advantage with 9:32 left in the first half.
He did it on a variety of shots, going 5 of 8 with three long 3-pointers from beyond the college arc that was extended by 16¾ inches this offseason, and added another basket to help LSU to a 46-36 halftime lead.
When Smart missed all four of his field-goal attempts to start the second half, Mays scored six quick points to help the Tigers build a double-digit lead after Bowling Green trimmed its 10-point halftime deficit to five in the first 5:06 of the second half.
Williams picked things up from there.
Starting the second half in place of freshman Trendon Watford after he picked up three first-half fouls, Williams scored 16 points while playing all 20 minutes to help LSU maintain its lead throughout the second half.
After a slow start, Watford, a five-star recruit from Birmingham, Alabama, finished with 10 points.
Bowling Green, which didn’t show any signs of going away in the second half, got a game-high 26 points from Justin Turner, who was 10 of 18 from the field.
Caleb Fields scored 17 points and Dylan Frye had 15 points before fouling out late in the game.
LSU finished with 46 rebounds as five players had at least seven.
Smart and Mays had eight each, while Williams, Watford and Days had seven apiece.
Notes
LSU unveiled its 2019 Southeastern Conference regular-season championship banner just before the playing of the national anthem. … LSU guard Marlon Taylor and forward Deshawn Thomas, a junior-college transfer, did not dress out. Taylor had foot surgery in June; Thomas has an undisclosed injury and hasn’t been cleared to play. … LSU is now 92-20 all-time in season openers.