LSU moved back outside under clear skies for its fourth day of preseason football practice indoors on Monday afternoon, and there were some notable players who have been absent for at least two straight practices.
Saturday and Sunday marked the first two days of player interviews with the media, and sophomore linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, one of the team's No. 18s, spoke Saturday, and junior safety Grant Delpit and senior cornerback Kristian Fulton spoke Sunday.
Neither Chaisson or Fulton, however, was at practice Sunday or Monday afternoon, and Delpit was also missing during the media viewing on Monday.
Chaisson is a player Orgeron said could be a 12-to-15 sack defender this season, and Delpit, who wears the team's coveted No. 7 jersey, was a unanimous All-American last year.
True freshmen linemen Kardell Thomas, a 6-foot-3, 329-pound guard, and Charles Turner, a 6-foot-4, 266-pound center, have also missed two straight practices, and sophomore Chasen Hines took some snaps as the second team center on both days.
Hines returned to working through individual drills on Monday, after he sat out of the drills Sunday, speaking with athletic trainers and testing his legs near the back of the end zone.
The 6-foot-3, 336-pound Hines missed spring football because of an offseason surgery on his leg. He played in eight games in 2018 and started in one game at left guard.
Also missing were tight ends Jamal Pettigrew, who has not been at practice this preseason, and TK McLendon, who attended the first practice but has missed the past three.
For the fourth straight day, senior wide receiver Dee Anderson, freshman wide receiver Trey Palmer, and freshman linebacker Donte Starks were not seen in practice. Starks has not yet reported because he is academically ineligible.
Junior college transfer Soni Fonua missed his first practice of the preseason on Monday. The 6-foot-4, 264-pound junior has been practicing with the team although he is not yet eligible to play, and coach Ed Orgeron said the coaching staff does not know yet whether he's going to play this year or go for an academic redshirt.
Anderson is "suspended from all team activities" until he passes his conditioning requirements, coach Orgeron said Friday. Anderson caught 20 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown last season.
Pettigrew missed last season with an ACL injury, and Palmer wore a knee brace when he checked into camp Thursday morning. Palmer is being held out for the beginning of the preseason, according to 247Sports.
Redshirt freshman defensive end Nelson Jenkins returned to practice after missing practice on Sunday.
The 6-foot-4, 286-pound Nelson Jenkins, a Plaquemine High grad, recorded one tackle in his only game against Rice last season. He was able to redshirt due to the NCAA's new rule that permits players who play four games or fewer to redshirt.