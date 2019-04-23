When Drew Bianco singled in LSU's series opener against Florida, he arrived at first base a defeated man, beaten down by the grind of an unproductive freshman season.
Bianco had struggled for quite some time. But there, standing on the bag instead of walking back to the dugout, he felt accomplished again.
“It's been a minute,” said LSU first base coach Jared Foster.
“Yeah, it's been a hot minute,” Bianco said. “A little too long.”
Bianco entered last Thursday's game with four hits this season. His last had come March 13. The Tigers were getting blown out by Florida, and coach Paul Mainieri put him in the game because injuries left LSU without another option.
As infielders Chris Reid and Hal Hughes sat the rest of the weekend series, Bianco started the next two games. He recorded two more hits. He scored four runs. He doubled once, the second extra-base hit of his career.
Relief washed over him.
“It's been rough,” Bianco said.
The starting first baseman when the season began, Bianco had fallen to the bench. Mainieri gave him opportunities, but he had not taken advantage of them.
Bianco blamed himself for his performance. Sometimes he found it difficult to come to the field, knowing his name would not be in the lineup, knowing he was not hitting well.
“But you've still got to do your job and be a good teammate,” Bianco said.
Bianco leaned on LSU’s veterans, like Reid and shortstop Josh Smith, who told him when Smith struggled he tried to change at least one thing in his swing or his approach.
“Maybe you should try it,” Smith told him.
So Bianco adjusted his stance. He moved down his hands and widened his legs, which he also did when he hit well during fall practice. He tried not to loft the ball into the air. He listened to his friends and his father, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco, telling him not to look further than one at-bat.
When LSU’s series began against Florida, Bianco did not have a hit in his last 14 trips to the plate. He had struck out 17 times in his 39 at-bats this season.
Florida stretched out a 13-run lead, and Mainieri took out Reid, who had pulled his hamstring the previous weekend. Bianco entered the game at third base. His first at-bat, he singled through the left side of the infield.
“We thought Drew had the potential to be a good offensive player when we recruited him,” Mainieri said. “He just hadn't shown it.”
As LSU won the series over the next two days, Bianco enjoyed baseball again. He took advantage of the playing time. And starting at third base against Lamar on Tuesday, he hit a three-run home run.
Bianco understood he will likely return to the bench once Reid is healthy enough to play again. He’s OK with that.
“If my role is to sit on the bench and cheer on my guys, I'm happy doing that,” Bianco said. “Nobody's miserable in Omaha.”