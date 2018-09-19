One quarter of the regular season may be over, but LSU coach Ed Orgeron says his No. 6-ranked Tigers continue to be a work in progress on offense.
Orgeron said Wednesday on the weekly SEC teleconference that his team is still transitioning from a pro style to more of a spread offense. That was evidenced in Saturday’s 22-21 win at Auburn, but he said there is more work to be done.
“We’re finding out what our guys can do,” Orgeron said. “It takes awhile to make that transition. We’ve been a pro-style offense and we’re still holding onto old ideas that we’ve got to let go of. I think we’re seeing that. We’re spreading the ball a lot more.”
Orgeron also credited changes on the offensive line for helping deal with a tough Auburn pass rush, which sacked LSU quarterback Joe Burrow only once.
“It was night and day for the Auburn game,” he said. “We struggled against SLU (on Sept. 8) but we switched the types of protections we’re doing, things they can do according to their skill sets. I thought they played fantastic against Auburn.”
Orgeron said he is hopeful the Tigers will finally see transfer tight end Thaddeus Moss in action Saturday. Moss has not yet played due to a leg injury but appeared to be full speed in Tuesday’s practice.
“He looks like he’ll be able to play,” Orgeron said. “We need him. How much he plays remains to be seen. But I look forward to seeing him make some plays on Saturday.”
Orgeron also said linebacker Ray Thornton, who was injured on kickoff coverage against Auburn, should be able to play Saturday against Louisiana Tech.
“He got hit pretty good, now, but I think he’ll be OK for the game,” Orgeron said.
Kickoff is for 6 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPNU.