Grant Delpit was absent during the brief open period of LSU football practice on Monday, but coach Ed Orgeron expects the junior safety to play this weekend against Alabama.

Delpit, who has 43 tackles and one interception this season, suffered a sprain midway through the fourth quarter against Auburn and did not return to the game. He has missed LSU's last three practices.

Earlier on Monday, Orgeron said Delpit will practice "a little bit" this week ahead of No. 1 LSU's game against No. 2 Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Orgeron believes Delpit "will be totally healthy for the game Saturday."

Freshman running back Tyrion Davis-Price was also not at practice on Monday. Davis-Price has 41 carries for 223 yards and three touchdowns this season, making him the primary backup to junior Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Tight end Thaddeus Moss returned to the field on Monday after missing both practices last week. Moss, LSU's fourth-leading receiver, has 21 catches for 246 yards and one touchdown this season.

Starting right guard Damien Lewis, freshman offensive lineman Kardell Thomas and freshman cornerback Raydarious Jones also returned to practice after absences last week.

Roll call:

Players missing from the open portion of LSU football practice:

Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, freshman

Todd Harris, S, junior

Grant Delpit, S, junior

Donte Starks, LB, freshman

Dare Rosenthal, OL, redshirt freshman

Michael Smith, OL, junior

Thomas Perry, OL, freshman