LSU will relocate football operations and practice to Houston for the next week because of Hurricane Ida, team spokesman Michael Bonnette said Saturday.
The Tigers plan to then leave directly from Houston for their season-opening game Sept. 4 against UCLA.
Hurricane Ida has moved through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before making landfall Sunday evening along the Louisiana coast.
The state climatologist said Friday if Hurricane Ida remained on its projected path and maintained its forecast level of intensity, the storm could bring the strongest winds through Baton Rouge since Hurricane Gustav in 2008, which knocked out power for weeks in some places.
LSU's equipment staff packed the team's buses Saturday morning in preparation for the move. The team held a mock game inside Tiger Stadium as scheduled before leaving Saturday night for Houston.
As it approached its first game, LSU intended to practice in Baton Rouge next week before leaving Thursday, but the city could see winds between 75 and 110 mph, meteorologist Hannah Lisney of the National Weather Service office in Slidell said.
LSU will practice three days next week in Houston and then leave for Los Angeles.
LSU has moved operations and games before because of hurricanes. The most recent example came last year when Hurricane Delta forced the relocation of LSU's home game against Missouri to Columbia, Missouri.