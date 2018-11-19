LSU coach Ed Orgeron touched on plenty of topics at his weekly news conference Monday, a few days before the Tigers travel to Texas A&M on Saturday with a major bowl berth on the line.
Here are a few noteworthy questions and answers from the news conference that included everything from Orgeron's affinity to the New Orleans Saints and coach Sean Payton to the tissue that connects him, Dave Aranda Les Miles, LSU, Jimbo Fisher ... and Tom Herman.
Editor's Note: The transcription below was provided by LSU.
Q: How much of it at all do you know (Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher), I'm sure you guys have coached and recruited against each other over the years?
Orgeron: Yeah, you know I don't know him very well but he's been very good to me every time I met him. Very respectful. I watched him from afar, but I don't know him well, I never worked with him, I know a lot of people that work with him. I don't think we're friends or nothing like that, but I don't know him that well. But as far as mutual respect I believe we have given each other mutual respect, been very professional every time I seen him.
Q. You said all year we asked you about the job and it's not about you, but this is a -- Jimbo is a guy whose name was mentioned for this job before you and he coached here, can you still say it's not about you in this game? How do you block that out? How do you not think about those things?
Orgeron: It doesn't matter. It doesn't matter. I got here, man, you know? I'm a defensive lineman. I wasn't always the first one to get the date, you know what I'm saying? I had to work at it, you know what I mean?
Just the way it was. You got to compete. I think things happen for a reason. I think they all happen for a reason. Two years ago we're going to play at Texas A&M, we don't know what's going to happen. Two years ago we got to Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher was getting the job. That was Wednesday night. Then Thursday night Tom Herman was getting the job. Then Saturday Ed Orgeron got it. So anything can happen, you just got to keep on competing. I'm glad I'm here, I thank God for this job, I think everything happens for a reason. I can see why they wanted Jimbo Fisher, he's an excellent coach. I can see why they wanted Tom Herman, he's an excellent coach. I understand that.
Q. Before we let you go are you happy that Coach Miles is back in coaching?
Orgeron: Very happy. I think Kansas made a great move. I can see the happiness on his face, the excitement, he's going to do a great job there. We wish him the best.
Q. You spent one year with the Saints, you're good friends with Sean Payton, curious if you watched them on Sunday and what you think of how they're playing?
Orgeron: I'm a big Saints fan. Who dat? I mean, I'm in. I'm in. I've been a Saints fan -- I remember the first game whoa, when they sank When the Saints Go Marching In, I believe it was 1967 we listened to it on the radio. So all the neighbors would gather around. So I been a big Saints fan, I'm a big Sean Payton fan, I think he's one of the best coaches I've been with. I know a lot of those coaches, the D-line coach and I coached in college, Ryan Nielsen, I'm good friends with DA, the defensive coordinator, fantastic job. I'm happy for them. I couldn't be happier for Drew Brees, what a great man to represent the state of Louisiana. He and his family.
Q. Last year with keeping Dave Aranda on the staff and getting his extension towards this team, I mean how big a deal was that and what has he meant to this season for you guys?
Orgeron: Huge. Huge. I mean Dave is a rock for us. I've got total trust in Dave, he's fantastic, one of our best defensive minds, hard working, humble, helps us recruiting, can't say enough about Dave. Whatever it took to take him, we wanted to do it to keep him here. I'm glad he's here. He's fantastic, I look forward to him being here for years to come. Dave's going to be a great head coach whenever he chooses to be a head coach, he's going to have a lot of success, but for right now we are happy to have him.