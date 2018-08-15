The battle for who has the real Death Valley is finally on.
LSU and Clemson announced Wednesday that the schools will meet in a home-and-home series. LSU will play at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium in South Carolina on Aug. 30, 2025, while Clemson visits Tiger Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026.
The games will mark the first time the two southern football powers will play on each other’s home fields, which they both refer to as Death Valley. The schools have met three times in football, all in bowl games. LSU won 7-0 in the 1959 Sugar Bowl to cap its 1958 national championship season and beat Clemson 10-7 in the 1996 Peach Bowl. Clemson beat LSU in the 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl 25-24 on a last-second field goal.
After years of scheduling big-name opponents in neutral site games — like this season’s opener Sept. 2 against Miami in Arlington, Texas — the Clemson series signals an apparent priority on playing more such games in Tiger Stadium once again.
“We have put an emphasis on bringing Power 5 teams outside of the Southeastern Conference to Tiger Stadium as often as we can,” LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said according to a university news release. “It’s what we want and most importantly it’s what our fans want.”
The Clemson series adds to a list of previously scheduled high-profile opponents LSU will play home-and-home between now and 2030. LSU will face Texas in 2019 (away) and 2020 (home), UCLA in 2021 (away) and 2024 (home), Oklahoma in 2027 (away) and 2028 (home) and Arizona State in 2029 (home) and 2030 (away).
LSU also has a hybrid series of sorts with Rice, a non-power five opponent. The Owls visit Tiger Stadium on Nov. 17, then LSU plays Rice at NRG Stadium in Houston in 2020.
Speaking Wednesday on WNXX-FM 104.5, Alleva said LSU is continuing talks to play Florida State in football for the first time since 1991. Previous reports have said the schools are considering a pair of neutral site games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and in Orlando, Florida.
“We are working to grow that list,” Alleva said in the statement. “It’s a balance with neutral site games, and we’re very pleased with the progress we’ve made.”
Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a statement the LSU series continues his school’s scheduling philosophy of trying to play a Power Five opponent outside of its annual series with in-state rival South Carolina. Clemson plays Sept. 8 at Texas A&M and the Aggies travel to Clemson next season.
“We are excited about playing a school with LSU’s rich football tradition,” Radakovich said. “We know our fans will enjoy visiting Baton Rouge, and we know they will provide our renowned Clemson hospitality to the fans from LSU.”
Radakovich served as senior associate athletic director at LSU from 2001-06. LSU deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry, who supervises football scheduling, said his relationship with Radakovich helped get the series done.
“We had been talking for some time,” Ausberry said. “When we both had the opportunity to do it we scheduled the games.”