Lowell Narcisse is taking his talents to Perkinston, Mississippi.
The former LSU quarterback, who left the team Tuesday after learning he was unlikely to win the Tigers’ four-man quarterback derby, tweeted Thursday he is headed to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston.
The Advocate first reported Tuesday night that Narcisse was likely to transfer to MGCC.
Narcisse, a redshirt freshman, was battling junior Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow, sophomore Myles Brennan and fourth-year junior Justin McMillan for the starting job. LSU coach Ed Orgeron has not yet indicated a front-runner but said Wednesday that all four quarterbacks got "grades" after LSU's first preseason scrimmage last weekend.
It was apparent to Narcisse and McMillan that they weren’t likely to beat out Burrow or Brennan.
Narcisse and McMillan both missed practice Tuesday and within 24 hours had announced their decisions to leave.
Narcisse can play this season at MGCCC and then transfer to another major college. The St. James graduate, once rated the No. 9 dual-threat quarterback in the nation, had scholarship offers from a host of schools, including Alabama, Auburn and Clemson.
The departures of Narcisse and McMillan leave the Tigers with just two scholarship quarterbacks — Burrow and Brennan.
McMillan earned his degree this summer and is eligible to play immediately under NCAA graduate transfer rules. He attempted one pass in a college game at LSU.