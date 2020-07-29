Joe Burrow on Tuesday finally signed a four-year $36.1 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals after being chosen as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft back in April.

His father, Coach Jimmy Burrow, spoke in a radio interview Wednesday morning with WNXX-FM, 104.5's Off the Bench to discuss his son's signing process.

"We finally got him outta our basement," Jimmy Burrow joked.

The QB's dad said like any contract in any business, there were negotiations to be made before Joe put pen to paper.

"It was a process," he said. "There was language that needed to be ironed out. As a parent, you get a little nervous when it isn't a done deal."

He said once the principle of the contact was finally agreed upon, it made everyone "feel real good."

"Robin and I are happy. Joe's happy. He's just glad to get that part behind him."

Coach Burrow also touched on how the reigning Heisman winner prepped for pro football during the global pandemic, which included hours of Zoom meetings with the Bengals' coaching staff.

"He got a lot of the playbook installed. He's also been throwing with a couple of his high school buddies at their old third and fourth-grade practice field."

The Bengals are expected to begin reporting to training camp this week.

Listen to the full interview with Coach Jimmy Burrow here.

