LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) hands the ball off to LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) in the second half of the Tigers' 27-24 win over the Aggies, Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Tiger Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

LSU junior starting running back Tyrion Davis-Price will forgo the Texas Bowl and his senior year to start preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft. 

The junior from Baton Rouge amassed 1,003 yards rushing, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He broke the school's single-game rushing record of 284 yards, previously set by Leonard Fournette, with 287 yards rushing against Florida. 

"I would like to thank all my coaches for the positive impact they've made in my life," Davis-Price said in a Tweet. "To my position coach, Kevin Faulk, thank you for always believing in me and for helping me to understand the game from a different perspective, it's forever, 'All eyez on 3.'" 

Davis-Price joins linebacker Damone Clark and defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. as the third player to opt out of the Texas Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft. 

