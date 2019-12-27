ATLANTA — As much as the health status of LSU's leading rusher has dominated the media events in the week leading up to the Peach Bowl, it's easy to imagine how much it has dominated the talks amongst bettors.
The drop off in production from Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the next three running backs is substantial, but LSU still remains a 13-point favorite over Oklahoma in most sports books.
Has the betting line been influenced by Edwards-Helaire's questionable status at all?
"Typically the running backs don't make a huge difference but in this case Edwards-Helaire would be a big loss if he's limited," said Michael Riordan, a business partner at Right Angle Sports, a handicapping service.
If Edwards-Helaire doesn't play, Riordan said, LSU is projected to score two fewer points in the Peach Bowl — a substantial number for anyone who's kept a close eye on the score toward the end of a game.
But Oklahoma is missing two key starters as well, Riordan points out: defensive end Ronnie Perkins (suspended) and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (collarbone).
Those injuries, in tandem with LSU's lopsided victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, have produced the overreaction bets that have widened the Peach Bowl's betting line, Riordan said.
He wouldn't be surprised if the "smart money" eventually starts to roll in for Oklahoma to cover as a two-score underdog, since his projection models foresee a closing spread that will be closer to the 8-point, 9-point range.
"That being said," Riordan said, "LSU is certainly expected to win the game straight up still and is the favorite to win the title."