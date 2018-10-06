Joe Burrow's first interception of the season was no surprise to the Florida defense on Saturday -- at least not how they tell it.

Sophomore safety Brad Stewart, a New Orleans native and McDonogh 35 alum, said his Gators teammates "knew Burrow would crack in the clutch," before his interception that essentially sealed the result, according to a report from ESPN's Edward Aschoff.

Brad Stewart told me after his game-clinching pick-6 that the #Gators defense “knew (Joe) Burrow would crack in the clutch.” Florida forced 3 Burrow turnovers tonight — Edward Aschoff (@AschoffESPN) October 7, 2018

Burrow, who had thrown an interception in his first five games with LSU, threw two interceptions on the night, the latter coming on his final throw of the game as he attempted to convert a 4th-and-long play. He also fumbled the ball away in the first half after taking a sack from behind, killing what looked to be a promising LSU drive.

Brad Stewart gets the pick 6! pic.twitter.com/UOJILAKOtZ — BetQL (@betqlapp) October 6, 2018

The costly pick-six came on a 3rd-and-4 play deep in LSU territory with about 1:54 left in the game. Stewart jumped Burrow's pass, intended for Stephen Sullivan, and returned the ball about 26 yards down the sideline. The score gave the Gators a 27-19 lead that ended up being the final result as the Tigers' last-gasp drive failed.

Can't see video below? Click here.

MORE COVERAGE: