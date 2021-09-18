LSU plans to honor the loss of running back coach Kevin Faulk's daughter, Kevione, on their helmets during Saturday night's home game against Central Michigan.
On what would have been her 20th birthday today, the Tigers will have a decal on their helmet, with the initials "KF" to honor Kevione in Death Valley.
Tonight we honor Kevione Faulk a day after what would have been her 20th birthday.— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 18, 2021
We continue to mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague. pic.twitter.com/BWxD39BaXv
The football team announced the death of Kevione on Monday. She was a student at LSU and a student worker for the football team. Kevin Faulk has taken time away from the team to be with his family during this tragic time.
The Tigers (1-1) will host the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) tonight, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. They are looking to pick up their second win of the 2021 season, ahead of the start of SEC play next weekend.