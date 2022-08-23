Sophomore Malik Nabers’ role in the LSU offense grew last year after Kayshon Boutte injured his ankle during the Kentucky game. Now Nabers is moving to slot so both of the team's most dynamic receivers can be on the field at the same time.
Nabers finished his true freshman season with 28 catches for 417 yards, earning freshman All-SEC from the coaches.
Before Boutte’s injury, Nabers averaged 1.3 receptions per game, and caught three passes for 66 yards against the Wildcats. Afterward, he averaged three receptions per game, catching 21 passes for 311 yards.
Nabers' shift from the outside to the slot has played to his strengths during preseason camp. He's one of seven wide receivers expected to contribute this year.
“In the slot, you’ve got to go through a lot of people, so the transfer from outside to inside has kind of helped my game,” Nabers said. “They told me I was one of the more shifty players on the team. I didn’t know it at first, but I took it as, ‘All right, that's my role.’ ”
Nabers’ ability to not only catch but also extend plays in traffic has been on display during scrimmages. To excel as a slot receiver, he not only has to have the speed, footwork and acrobatics but also a deeper understanding of coverages. He’s studied Davante Adams, the new Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver who’s able to get open in tight situations.
“In the slot, you’ve got to try and read the defense, like Mike linebacker, free safeties, nickel corner, so just understanding where all those guys are can help you improve your game,” Nabers said.
The wide receiver room is deep. Boutte was named to the AP’s first-team preseason All-America squad. Despite his injury in the sixth game of 2021, he caught a team-high nine touchdown passes.
“Receivers all can make plays,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said Saturday. “Second play of the scrimmage Kayshon (Boutte) hit a screen and made two or three people miss. We saw his explosiveness and how difficult he is to tackle today.”
Boutte underwent two surgeries on his ankle, but he is back at full strength in practice. Others, such as senior Jaray Jenkins, also have stood out.
Jenkins caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier at the conclusion of last week’s open scrimmage period. Jenkins caught 34 passes for 504 yards and six touchdowns last season, including standout performances against Florida and Texas A&M.
Kelly said he needs Jenkins to step into more of a leadership role as the veteran in the position group.
“I wish he would take more of a leadership role, you hearing me, Jaray?” Kelly said. “He's a great kid. We just need that consistency every single day. If we get that from him, that room is gonna be in really good shape.”
Kelly also signed junior UL wide receiver Kyren Lacy from the transfer portal this offseason, adding more veteran leadership Lacy has been the fourth or fifth receiver in the rotation at practices, but he has had flashes of good moments.
"For Kyren, at times, confidence is a choice," Kelly said. "He's got to choose that every day. We can't play with confidence for him. And we really think he's a great player."
LSU also returns other young talent, such as sophomores Jack Bech, Brian Thomas Jr. and Chris Hilton Jr. Bech led the team with 43 receptions last year. After playing both tight end and wide receiver, he has moved full-time to the receiver position.
Hilton didn't see as much time as the others last year, playing four games before an injury kept him out for the remainder of the season. He's been limited at practices so far this preseason. The former four-star recruit was the No. 4 prospect in the state of Louisiana in 2020.
No matter who wins the starting quarterback job, either Jayden Daniels or Garrett Nussmeier will have a plethora of weapons to choose from when slinging passes.