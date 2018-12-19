Starting nose tackle Ed Alexander has declared for the NFL draft and will not play the Fiesta Bowl, Ed Orgeron said Wednesday during a news conference.
Greedy Williams, who has also declared for the draft, previously said he won't play the Fiesta Bowl. Alexander is the second Tiger to do that this season.
Starting defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko was injured earlier in the season and ultimately ruled out for the rest of the year. The absence of Alexander at the Fiesta Bowl leaves thin coverage in that area.
Alexander made the SEC All-Freshman team in 2016.
Alexander has been noticeably absent from some practices this week.
