THE HEISMAN RACE
TUA TAGOVAILOA
ALABAMA JUNIOR QB
HIS CASE: Bama’s defense had its struggles at South Carolina, but Tua couldn’t be stopped. He threw for a career-high 444 yards and tied his personal mark with five touchdown passes in a 47-23 win. Still weeks from a real test, though.
ODDS: 2/1
THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Southern Miss (11 a.m., ESPN2)
JALEN HURTS
OKLAHOMA SENIOR QB
HIS CASE: The Sooners’ trip to UCLA looked like a great matchup when scheduled, but was merely another showcase for Hurts. The nation’s top dual-threat quarterback piled up 439 total yards (289 passing, 150 rushing) and four TDs in a 48-14 romp.
ODDS: 3/1
NEXT GAME: Sept. 28 vs. Texas Tech (TBD)
JOE BURROW
LSU SENIOR QB
HIS CASE: LSU had a bumpy road early against Northwestern State, but Burrow was on cruise control throughout. He threw for 373 yards and two TDs in 2½ quarters work and leads the SEC in passing yards (374.0 ypg) and passing efficiency (223.9).
ODDS: 4/1
NEXT GAME: Saturday at Vanderbilt (11 a.m., SEC Network)
ON THE RADAR: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, Soph; Ohio State QB Justin Fields, Soph.; Georgia QB Jake Fromm, Jr.; Oregon QB Justin Herbert, Sr.
Odds: BetOnline.ag