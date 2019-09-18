BR.lsunwstatemain1401.091519 bf.jpg
Buy Now

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws on the run for a completed pass during the first half against Northwestern State in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

THE HEISMAN RACE

TUA TAGOVAILOA

ALABAMA JUNIOR QB

HIS CASE: Bama’s defense had its struggles at South Carolina, but Tua couldn’t be stopped. He threw for a career-high 444 yards and tied his personal mark with five touchdown passes in a 47-23 win. Still weeks from a real test, though.

ODDS: 2/1

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Southern Miss (11 a.m., ESPN2)

JALEN HURTS

OKLAHOMA SENIOR QB

HIS CASE: The Sooners’ trip to UCLA looked like a great matchup when scheduled, but was merely another showcase for Hurts. The nation’s top dual-threat quarterback piled up 439 total yards (289 passing, 150 rushing) and four TDs in a 48-14 romp.

ODDS: 3/1

NEXT GAME: Sept. 28 vs. Texas Tech (TBD)

JOE BURROW

LSU SENIOR QB

HIS CASE: LSU had a bumpy road early against Northwestern State, but Burrow was on cruise control throughout. He threw for 373 yards and two TDs in 2½ quarters work and leads the SEC in passing yards (374.0 ypg) and passing efficiency (223.9).

ODDS: 4/1

NEXT GAME: Saturday at Vanderbilt (11 a.m., SEC Network)

ON THE RADAR: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, Soph; Ohio State QB Justin Fields, Soph.; Georgia QB Jake Fromm, Jr.; Oregon QB Justin Herbert, Sr.

Odds: BetOnline.ag

Email Scott Rabalais at srabalais@theadvocate.com

View comments