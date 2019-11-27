BR.lsufloridamain0538.101319 bf.jpg
According to early odds posted Wednesday by BetOnline.ag, LSU would be an underdog to two of the other four teams in the top five in the latest CFP rankings.

After spending two weeks at the top, LSU dropped to No. 2 in the CFP rankings that were released Tuesday night as Ohio State took over the top spot.

So it was no surprise that LSU was a 3½-point underdog to Ohio State if they were to meet, according to BetOnline oddsmakers.

The surprise is that LSU would also be an underdog to No. 3 Clemson, which be a slightly bigger favorite than Ohio State over LSU with that line set at 4½.

LSU would be a three-point favorite over No. 4 Georgia, while LSU and No. 5 Alabama would be a pick 'em affair.

Here are all the potential matchup spreads, according to BetOnline:

LSU vs. Ohio State

LSU +3½

Ohio State -3½

LSU vs. Clemson

LSU +4½

Clemson -4½

LSU vs. Georgia

LSU -3

Georgia +3

LSU vs. Alabama

LSU pick

Alabama pick

Ohio State vs. Clemson

Ohio State +1

Clemson -1

Ohio State vs. Georgia

Ohio State -7½

Georgia +7½

Ohio State vs. Alabama

Ohio State -3½

Alabama +3½

Clemson vs. Alabama

Clemson -4½

Alabama +4½

Clemson vs. Georgia

Clemson -8

Georgia +8

Georgia vs. Alabama

Georgia +3½

Alabama -3½

