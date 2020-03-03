LSU wing guard Marlon Taylor, who made his first start of the season in Saturday’s victory over Texas A&M, will remain there for Wednesday night’s game at Arkansas.
Will Wade said Monday that Taylor would again be in the lineup after helping the Tigers to a 64-50 win over the Aggies.
Taylor, a 6-foot-6 senior who’s missed 10 games this season with foot-related problems, replaced redshirt freshman Aundre Hyatt against A&M and logged a season-high 36 minutes.
Taylor, who is averaging 4.7 points and 3.9 rebounds, scored seven points and had four rebounds and a steal against the Aggies.
The results Saturday were similar to last season when LSU went 21-3 in games Taylor started. He played a key role in helping the Tigers to the Southeastern Conference title.
“We’re going to stick with Marlon for now,” Wade said Monday. “We’re just looking for production offensively, defensively, and we get it from that spot.
“Marlon did some nice things (against A&M), so that’s who we’re going to stick with. We certainly intend on playing Hyatt and we can play (James) Bishop. We just felt like the A&M game, Marlon was the guy to go with.”
The starting spot opened up two games ago when forward Emmitt Williams asked Wade to bring him off the bench to give him some time to watch and get a feel for the game before entering it for the first time.
Regarded as one of LSU’s best defenders, it makes sense to have Taylor in the lineup since Arkansas has one of the top-scoring guard tandems in the country in Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe — who both stand 6-5.
Taylor likely will draw the defensive assignment for one of them as Jones leads the SEC with 21.3 points per game, while Joe is seventh in getting 16.9 a contest.
Final luncheon set
The final Will Wade Tipoff Luncheon of the season will be held Thursday at the L’Auberge Casino Hotel.
Wade will preview the regular-season finale with Georgia as well as next week’s SEC tournament in the Bon Temps Buffet, which is located at the rear of the casino area.
The public is invited to the luncheon, which costs $16.95 per person. Food will be available at 11:30 a.m. with the program beginning around 12:10 p.m.