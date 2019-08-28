Star Alabama football player Dylan Moses suffered a torn ACL in practice Wednesday and will miss the upcoming season, multiple sources are reporting.
Aaron Suttles of The Athletic was the first to report the news.
“Dylan Moses has a knee injury that will require surgery. He will be out indefinitely,” head coach Nick Saban told reporters.
Moses, a junior linebacker, is a Baton Rouge native and was an elite prospect coming out of high school. He picked the Crimson Tide over LSU.
Last season, Moses earned second team all-America honors and was a finalist for the Butkus Award, which goes to the top linebacker in the country. LSU's Devin White won the award.
Alabama has already lost several key players to injuries this offseason.
Earlier in the month, the Crimson Tide also lost senior Josh McMillan to a knee injury.