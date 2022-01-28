Jay Johnson stepped behind a lectern underneath Alex Box Stadium and surveyed a room full of people. He had never seen such a large crowd for a preseason baseball media day.
“One of the things that separates LSU is the interest in the program,” Johnson said. “I don't think this exists many places in the country and it's outstanding.”
Johnson answered questions for the next 45 minutes Friday afternoon to preview his first team at LSU. He touched on a range of topics, from the structure of the pitching staff to the qualities of the specific players and what LSU will do about its roster size.
There are three weeks to make those critical decisions, though Johnson said lineups will likely shift past the season opener Feb. 18 against Maine. Until then, here are five takeaways from the first day of preseason practice.
Tre’ Morgan in… center field?
When LSU trotted onto the field for a scrimmage Friday afternoon, the freshman All-American first baseman went to play center field.
Morgan spent four innings there. At one point, he made a sliding catch, displaying some of the same skills that made him such an effective first baseman last season.
While Morgan will still practice at first base — he returned to the position later in the scrimmage — Johnson also wants to evaluate him as an outfielder during preseason practice while LSU searches for the best lineup.
“He's definitely going to still play first base some,” Johnson said. “Maybe all the time. But I think we need to look at this.”
Some scouts see Morgan as an outfielder at the next level, but the idea also reflected Johnson’s approach over the last several months. He said he has “wasted a lot of legal pad paper” writing down different lineup combinations as he thinks about how to structure the lineup. Morgan in center field may give him another option.
“It's more of a global look,” Johnson said. “I'm not doing my job if I don't take a look at all of those possibilities. We'll land where we're supposed to.”
Patience with pitching
Johnson revealed earlier this month LSU will use more pitchers than usual this season without an established returning starter, a point he reiterated Friday afternoon.
LSU has separated players based on pitch counts, Johnson said. Some will work on extending their endurance over the next three weeks to become potential starters or long-relief options. Others will get ready to pitch multiple times a week or complete one long outing during a series.
“Right now,” Johnson said, “the important piece has been the ramp-up of all of them in terms of getting them in position.”
One pitcher who will extend is fifth-year senior Devin Fontenot. Fontenot returned to LSU in part to have a chance at starting. To get ready, he spent the offseason working on his endurance and approach. He wants to conserve more energy instead of throwing as hard as he can every pitch.
“I think he's done some things from an executing standpoint, in terms of his pitch ability, where you'll see some improvements,” Johnson said. “He might be able to extend innings. Over the next three weeks, we'll kind of see that.”
Roster decisions coming
LSU currently has 46 players listed on the roster. It can only have 40 during the season.
Most of those decisions have already been made, Johnson said, but he won’t have to finalize the roster until the first game.
“We're carrying some guys with the expectation that they are going to go off the roster or redshirt,” Johnson said. “Everybody knows what the situation is. We're really down to like maybe one spot where we've got to do it. That's been communicated to those players as well.
“We're right where we need to be. I'm not going to elaborate on that anymore at this time because it's not fair to those players.”
Travinski returns to practice
Redshirt sophomore Hayden Travinski took his first at-bats Friday since undergoing Tommy John surgery last May, a significant step in his recovery.
Travinski didn’t participate in fall practice, so the scrimmage gave Johnson his first look at the powerful catcher. Travinski, who batted .271 with four home runs and 13 RBIs last season, may be able to get behind the plate within the next two weeks.
“We're also hoping to get and getting closer to getting Hayden Travinski back,” Johnson said. “He's certainly a talented player.”
On the injury front, Johnson said, "I anticipate everybody being available for opening day."
He was No. 1
A number appeared on LSU's roster that hasn't shown up in more than a decade — at least on a player.
Freshman infielder Brennan Holt is wearing No. 1, making him the first LSU player to use the number since J.C. Holt in 2004. (They are not related.)
Former coach Paul Mainieri had the number throughout his tenure.