The LSU Athletic Ticket Office is accepting requests for the first- and second-rounds of the NCAA tournament through 5 p.m. Monday.
Tickets may be ordered online at LSUTix.net, by phone at (225) 578-2184 or (800) 960-8587, or in person at the ticket office in the LSU athletic administration building. Phone and in-person orders will be accepted starting at 8 a.m.
Men’s basketball season ticket holders and LSU students will be given first priority. Ticket limitations may be implemented and not every request is guaranteed to be filled.
Tickets are $66 or $100 depending on location, plus a $5 order charge, and are good for the Thursday session in Jacksonville with the LSU-Yale game and the following game between Maryland and the Belmont/Temple winner.
If LSU advances to the second round, all ticket holders from Thursday’s session will be automatically charged and ticketed for Saturday’s game.
Fans requesting tickets will be notified Tuesday of their status by email.