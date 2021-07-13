After the final round of the Major League Baseball Draft finished Tuesday afternoon, LSU announced junior outfielder Gavin Dugas will return for another season.

Dugas went undrafted, making it likely he would stay at LSU with the opportunity to increase his stock. Coach Jay Johnson had hoped before the draft Dugas would come back to school.

The decision — Dugas could have potentially signed as an undrafted free agent for a maximum $20,000 signing bonus — meant LSU held onto a starting outfielder who led the team last season in home runs.

During his first year as a full-time starter, Dugas batted .295 with 19 homers and 66 RBIs, putting him near the top of the Southeastern Conference in both categories.

Pitcher Trey Shaffer transfers from Southeastern to LSU for his final year Trey Shaffer, a left-handed pitcher who spent the last three years at Southeastern, announced Tuesday he will transfer to LSU. Shaffer has one year of eligibility.

Dugas delivered multiple clutch hits throughout the season, earned Most Valuable Player of the NCAA Eugene regional and played with an enthusiasm matched by few others on the field.

The season made Dugas a draft prospect, but now he can boost his stock with another similar year. Though LSU will list Dugas as a senior next season, he will retain negotiating leverage with professional teams because he gained an extra year of eligibility through the coronavirus pandemic.

With Dugas back, LSU can return its entire starting lineup from last season. The Tigers also added All-American infielder Jacob Berry, who hit .352 with 17 home runs at Arizona, and catcher Tyler McManus, who batted .346 with 11 home runs at Samford.