Devin White's penalty was a costly one.

LSU's star linebacker was called for targeting as he attempted to tackle Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Along with the 15-yard penalty, White was ejected from the remainder of the game after video review upheld the call.

Here is the “targeting call” that will make Devin White miss the first half of the Bama game. The game is over before it even begins. pic.twitter.com/qf4kLqKlPn — Belle Es You (@SouthernbeLLSU) October 21, 2018

Because the penalty occurred in the second half of the game, White will be suspended for the first half of the monster showdown between the Tigers and top-ranked Alabama on Nov. 3.

Both teams have a bye week before the SEC showdown at Tiger Stadium.

LSU was winning 19-3 at the time of the penalty, which negated an LSU interception. The Tigers were also penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play, resulting in another 15-yard penalty. LSU would intercept Fitzgerald later on the drive, their third of the game. The Tigers went on to win the game by the same score.

Targeting, as defined by the NCAA rule book:

"No player shall target and make forcible contact against an opponent with the crown (top) of his helmet. This foul requires that there be at least one indicator of targeting. When in question, it is a foul.

No player shall target and make forcible contact to the head or neck area of a defenseless opponent with the helmet, forearm, hand, fist, elbow or shoulder. This foul requires that there be at least one indicator of targeting. When in question, it is a foul."

White will be eligible to play in the second half of the Alabama game.

There is no appeal process for targeting suspensions.

Shortly after the game, White took to his Twitter account to make an apparenty response to the call:

"God give (sic) his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers," White posted, along with an image showing him banging his chest as he walked away from Fitzgerald following a tackle.

God Give His Toughest Battle’s To His Strongest Soldiers 🙏🏾 #GetLive40 pic.twitter.com/8p4e1JVt0t — DEVIN WHITE 4️⃣0️⃣ (@DevinWhite__40) October 21, 2018

