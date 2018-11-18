Michael Divinity said he walked into the outside linebacker's meeting room last Monday and saw a new face: Patrick Queen.
"I'm like, 'Whoah, what are you doing here?'" said Divinity, one of LSU's starting outside linebackers who is tied for the team lead with five sacks.
Queen, a 6-foot-2, 232-pound true sophomore, had played every game of the 2018 season as a backup inside linebacker — most notably, filling in for starter Devin White during the first half of the Alabama game, while White sat out do to a from a leftover targeting penalty from the game before.
Queen explained to Divinity that he'd been moved to outside linebacker, becoming the most recent experiment in the coaching staff's continuing search to replace injured pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, who was lost for the season after suffering a knee injury in the season opener against Miami.
The running experiments out of defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's lab have included a short trial run of rotating JaCoby Stevens from safety to linebacker, the more conventional call-ups of backups Ray Thornton and Andre Anthony, plus an alteration to more defensive back-heavy formations.
LSU (9-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) had a prime opportunity against Rice (1-11, 0-7 Conference USA) to give another crack at improving the pass rush.
"We wanted to give some play-making ability to the outside," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "We haven't been getting enough production since we lost K'Lavon Chaisson. So, we wanted to give (Queen) a chance. We've got to look at the film. But we thought that Patrick could give us some juice there."
Queen started opposite Divinity against Rice on Saturday night. And how did Queen fare? He recorded a career-high five tackles and helped set the edge for a Tigers defense that held the Owls to 198 total offensive yards in a 42-10 blowout victory.
"I think he did great,"said Divinity, who had seven total tackles in the game. "Starting on Monday, he came in, did extra film sessions, was there early at meetings. He came in and did great, from practice until game time, and he was communicating calls to the inside linebackers. Playing his technique right. To be honest, he did great today."
Divinity said that Queen "brings a lot to the table" if he were to become a permanent fixture at outside linebacker, taking his experiences from his time on the inside.
"He already knows inside linebacker," Divinity said. "So he knows how to read offensive linemen, when they're sitting, those types of things, whether pullers are coming, and being able to communicate that to the inside linebackers."
Queen did not record a sack against Rice, which seems to be the evasive statistic no matter what LSU has done to experiment at the position.
But don't hold judgment after just one game, White said. Queen will have a whole other week to prepare for the season finale at Texas A&M on Saturday, against an Aggie offense that ranks 116th nationally with 33 total sacks given up this season.
"I saw a lot of good things (from Queen) and I saw a lot of bad things," White said. "He's been playing it for one week. He made some plays, and he had some misses. But at the end of the day, he's just going to get better at it, and we've got to find a way to get him on the field, because he's a great linebacker."
"He did it for the team, and we're proud of him," White added. "Did what we asked him to do. That's all we can ask for."