COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Since his team was on a road trip, LSU basketball coach and Clemson alum Will Wade wasn’t able to be in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to take in the College Football Playoff Championship Game between the school he works for and his alma mater Monday night.

But he still enjoyed every minute of it, as did his coaching staff and players, when Ed Orgeron’s team claimed the school’s first national title since 2007 with a 42-25 beating of Clemson.

Wade was able to smile about it 24 hours later when his team came from behind in the final six minutes and took Texas A&M to overtime where the Tigers secured an 89-85 victory in Reed Arena.

When asked how he liked the game, Wade’s eyes grew big.

LSU basketball team's SEC road winning streak now at 11 after getting past Texas A&M in OT COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The LSU basketball team’s 10-game road winning streak in Southeastern Conference play was put to the supreme test Tue…

“We were excited last night,” Wade said, his voice booming into the microphone. “We got here early (Monday) since they canceled class, which was good.”

Wade said they came over to the arena and had a shoot-around, then watched the first half of the football game.

At halftime, it was a Texas A&M film session before the group hung around and watched the second half together.

“It got a little tense when it was 28-25 (LSU) there for a little bit,” Wade said with a smile. “It was great … it was good for our school, great for our state and a really, really good night for LSU.”

Last week, Wade gave his prediction on the game's outcome to reporters during his weekly news conference, calling it 42-27 for LSU — and winding up just two points off Clemson's final score for nailing it.

When a Texas A&M reporter asked how long the celebration might last, Wade could only laugh.

“You’ve been to Louisiana, huh?” he asked when he stopped laughing. “Oh, it’ll be all month … probably to Mardi Gras, ’til the next party.

"We party to the next party. So it’ll be to Mardi Gras, and then we’ll crank up for Mardi Gras.”