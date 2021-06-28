Every coach’s introductory news conference is filled with enough optimistic chatter to lift a hot air balloon off the ground.

Monday’s big event to welcome new LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson was no different in that respect. LSU interim president Tom Galligan and athletic director Scott Woodward took to the podium to tell the world why Johnson is The Man. Johnson, in turn, did his level best to be deferential to LSU baseball’s “Two Wise Men” sitting in the front row next to Johnson’s wife Maureen: just retired coach Paul Mainieri and living legend Skip Bertman. And there was the added spectacle of Johnson taking the field in Alex Box Stadium for a Q and A with fans amid a shower of pyrotechnics.

There was something else, too, though. It was in longtime Alex Box public address announcer Bill Franques’ introduction. It was on the huge video board behind the left field bleachers, the one with Johnson’s artfully photoshopped picture dominating the landscape in a purple No. 2 LSU baseball jersey and cap.

Next to his image, as in Franques’ opening words, was the phrase “The next generation of national champions.” Subtly topping the words like cherries on a sundae were six little national championship trophies, just in case anyone missed the mandate.

Johnson has told people he wants to win at least two College World Series titles in his career so that no one could say the first one was a fluke.

He has come to the right place.

Johnson, again with Mainieri sitting squarely in front of the podium, artfully played off Woodward’s words when he talked about how Johnson quickly rebuilt the programs at his first two Division I head coaching stops, Nevada and Arizona.

“I look at this as a reboot,” Johnson said. “I say that because Paul and his staff did a really nice job of bringing in talent. I think it's talent that we're going to work hard to try to help them (with) to play as good as they can.

“I'd be lying if I said, ‘Hey, I know I have the trust of every player in that locker room.’ I don't, because I've only looked one of them in the eye face to face at this point in time. But I can't wait to do that because if we can build that, then there's talent, then now that talent becomes usable skill. I think there is talent that if we can just get the usable skill to be a little bit better, then they can really be successful.”

Success here has a Mondo Duplantis-like high bar to clear. Though the 2021 Tigers reached an NCAA super regional, success only means adding to the ring of national championship banners outside The Box, and adding another championship year to The Intimidator billboard in right field.

Johnson could have stayed put right where he was at Arizona and dealt enough expectations to satisfy most coaches. He’d worked his way up from his alma mater, little Point Loma Nazarene in San Diego, to the University of San Diego, Nevada and finally Arizona, a program with its own proud baseball tradition.

But something compelled Johnson, who spent his entire life west of the Rocky Mountains, to fly south and tackle the biggest challenge and responsibility of his career. Who knows how it will all turn out, but you have to respect the guy for venturing way, way out of his comfort zone.

“I just view this as the ultimate,” said Johnson, who further endeared himself to LSU fans by calling The Box the “Yankee Stadium of college baseball.” “It was a great place that I was at, and what made it great was the people. But this is the opportunity of my lifetime.

New LSU coach Jay Johnson meets the press (and fans): Our top three takeaways Charged with leading the LSU baseball program back to national championship level, new coach Jay Johnson met reporters and fans Monday for his first Q&A session since the athletic department announced its hiring of the 44-year-old from Arizona last week. Here are some highlights:

“A lot of people will look at it and go, ‘Wait, why did you do that? What are you doing? You’re a West Coast guy. That's comfortable.’ That's not what I'm about. You stare down the challenge of that, you figure out how to put the pieces in place to be successful, and then we're going for it.”

As the fans assembled at The Box began to drift toward the exits, Game 1 of the CWS championship series between Mississippi State and Vanderbilt was scheduled to start minutes later, though it ended up being delayed by weather.

Still, it is an all-Southeastern Conference CWS championship series. The task, the goal, the challenge before Johnson and LSU could not be more clear.

Another thing was clear: Johnson wasn’t going back to his new office or his hotel to watch the game. There were players to talk to, a July 1 transfer decision date to prepare for, a major draft on the horizon.

“We have a program called Synergy that records every game in the country,” Johnson said. “We’ll be scouting those guys for next year.”

The “next generation of national champions,” and their supporters, will find that to be music to their ears.