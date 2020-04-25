The haka is headed out west.

LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko didn't hear his name called in the NFL draft, but quickly signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent, a source confirmed to The Advocate's Brooks Kubena.

Fehoko spent his past two seasons with LSU after transferring from Texas Tech and sitting out the 2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules. He saw snaps at nose tackled in LSU's defense before shifting to defensive end.

Fehoko saw action in all 15 LSU games this season, starting four. He logged 17 tackles, six tackles for loss and a half sack.

DRAFT STATUS

PICKED BY : Undrafted

: Undrafted UDFA SIGNING : San Diego Chargers

: San Diego Chargers LSU IN THE DRAFT: 14 picks; 5 UDFA signings

THE BREIDEN FEHOKO FILE

HOMETOWN : Honolulu, Hawaii

: Honolulu, Hawaii HIGH SCHOOL : Farrington

: Farrington POSITION : DL

: DL CLASS: Senior

2019 SEASON