LSU has hired a replacement for Jerry Sullivan.

New Orleans Saints offensive assistant Joe Brady has been hired by LSU coach Ed Orgeron to be the Tigers' passing game coordinator, an LSU official confirmed with The Advocate Saturday.

The news was first reported by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Brady, 28, will also assist LSU assistant coach Mickey Joseph in coaching the wide receivers, filling in the role held by Sullivan, who retired from LSU on Jan. 9.

Sullivan, 74, took on his role in Orgeron's staff in 2018 after serving as a consultant the previous year. He spent seven years with the Tigers from 1984-90 and also coached in the NFL for 25 years before his return to Baton Rouge in 2017.

Brady is now the youngest member of the LSU coaching staff, followed by 30-year-old defensive line coach Dennis Johnson, who has coached with the Tigers since 2014.

Brady had a wide-ranging role as a coach in New Orleans, working under Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael in the last two seasons.

In 2018, the Saints ranked third in the NFL with 31.5 points per game and eighth with 374.9 yards per game.

Brady is from Pembroke Pines, Florida, and he began his college playing career at Air Force before transferring to William & Mary after his freshman season. He recorded three catches for 34 yards in three seasons with the Tribe.

Immediately after his playing career ended, he became a student assistant at William & Mary, managing winter workouts and spring practice — a role that landed him a job as a defensive assistant with the Tribe from 2013-2014.

Brady then worked as a graduate assistant at Penn State from 2015-2016 under head coach James Franklin and offensive coordinators John Donovan and Joe Moorhead, who is now the head coach at Mississippi State.

With the addition of Brady, the LSU football program has now filled each of its 10 allotted coaching staff positions.