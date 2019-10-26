Joe Burrow stood alone in the pocket on third-and-goal, examining Auburn's defense in the play that set LSU out of reach for good.

The ball snapped. Auburn rushed four defenders. The hole emerged right down the center, and Burrow tucked and ran for a 7-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a two-score lead in the fourth quarter.

Opportunity was a small window in No. 2 LSU's 23-20 win over No. 9 Auburn, and the Tigers from Baton Rouge were able to find it in their third top-10 victory of the season — a win that could vault the Tigers (8-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) to their first No. 1 ranking since 2011.

LSU kept its College Football Playoff push alive on a muggy day in Tiger Stadium, and the announced crowd of 102,160 all knew which team lies ahead next: No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 9.

The championship stakes are as clear as Burrow's touchdown run, when he saw Auburn had too few players in the box on a run-pass-option play — an easy keeper that might as well have been a called run.

"It just opened up like the Red Sea for me," Burrow said.

Before that, it was Clyde Edwards-Helaire who caught the first glimpse of victory against Auburn.

LSU trailed 13-10 in the third quarter when the 5-foot-8, 209-pound running back from Catholic High gave the Tigers the lead on a four-play touchdown drive on which he carried the ball on every play.

Twice to start the second half, LSU had failed to score inside Auburn's 30-yard line. An inside screen pass from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase was stopped cold at the Auburn 1 — the first time this season LSU's offense failed to score in the red zone. After the LSU defense forced a three-and-out, it drove to the Auburn 26 when Burrow was intercepted on a pass attempt to Chase near the pylon.

Burrow returned to the sideline, put on the headphones, and, he said later, listened to offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and passing-game coordinator Joe Brady say: "Let's just pound it on this drive. We're just going to run the ball and see if they can stop it."

Burrow handed the ball off to Edwards-Helaire again and again and again until he ran untouched for an 8-yard touchdown to give LSU a 16-13 lead with 4:58 left in the third quarter.

Yes, it was the LSU running offense that broke the game open against Auburn, a defense that entered the weekend 12th nationally with 94.29 yards rushing allowed per game.

Edwards-Helaire finished the game with 26 attempts for 136 yards and a touchdown.

But the window of opportunity wasn't just open for LSU.

Auburn (6-2, 3-2 SEC) had its chances, too.

LSU led 7-3 with under four minutes until halftime when freshman phenom Derek Stingley made his first blunder as a punt returner. The cornerback from Dunham muffed a punt that was recovered by Auburn at the LSU 22.

Seven plays later, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix scored on a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-goal at the LSU 1.

But every time Auburn neared the end zone again, the LSU defense limited its opponent's opportunity.

When LSU tied the game 10-10 with a Cade York field goal with 26 seconds left in the first half, Auburn running back D.J. Williams answered with a 41-yard rush to the LSU 32.

Instead of taking a lead with a field goal, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn elected to take a shot. Nix loosed a deep pass down the sideline that Stingley intercepted acrobatically, nixing his early mistake.

Williams busted a 70-yard run to the LSU 9 on Auburn's first play of the second half, but LSU's defense once again flexed on the goal line.

Inside linebacker Jacob Phillips said he told the defense: "It's us against the world. It's just us, baby. Let's go."

Auburn was limited to a 23-yard field goal for a 13-10 lead.

Even Nix's late touchdown pass to Seth Williams couldn't provide enough opportunity: LSU recovered the onside kick to seal the victory.

Burrow collected a performance worthy enough to include on his Heisman campaign. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior finished 32-of-42 passing for 321 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

But at first, the offense was as groggy as the windy, rainy weather.

LSU went three-and-out on its first drive, then squandered a promising drive on the second by punting in Auburn territory.

It was the first time all season LSU did not score on either its first or second drives.

Part of the problem was pressure.

Burrow was sacked on LSU's first offensive play and was rushed into a slant pass on third-and-3 that snuck through the arms of Auburn tackle Tyrone Truesdell but was behind Ja'Marr Chase and fell incomplete.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron anticipated Auburn's pressure. Earlier in the week, he said LSU must be able to win its one-on-one matchups in five-man protections to fully use its spread offensive schemes, or else it would have to bring in a tight end or a running back to pass block.

Even with Auburn's successful rush, Orgeron said they never strayed from five-man protection, and Burrow was able to find quick, short passes on the second drive. He went 6 for 6 for 27 yards, completing short slants to Justin Jefferson and Thaddeus Moss.

But then sacks and mistakes killed the drive: Burrow was sacked inside the Auburn 30, and center Lloyd Cushenberry committed a false start on what would have been a third-and-12.

Orgeron elected to punt after LSU couldn't convert on the long third down. From the 34 it would have been a 52-yard attempt for York, who has missed his past two field goals of 40-plus yards.

Meanwhile, the LSU defense was locked in a duel with Auburn and Nix on third downs.

LSU was getting mixed results with its "Cheetah" third-down package, which uses two defensive linemen and increases the number of pass rushers on the line of scrimmage.

The package forced a three-and-out on Auburn's first drive. Then Auburn converted on three third downs on a 14-play, 42-yard field goal drive to go up 3-0.

LSU's record-breaking offense seemed completely neutralized by the end of the first quarter. Just before the end, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown bullied his blocker into the backfield and bowled Burrow on his back at the LSU 2.

It was the first time all season LSU did not score in the first quarter, and Auburn out-gained LSU 78-47 in the period.

"I think a lesser team would not have won that game tonight," Orgeron said. "They got up ahead, but our guys kept on fighting."