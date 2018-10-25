Tua Tagovailoa
Alabama sophomore QB
His case: Tagovailoa’s Heisman chances may be in better shape than he is. Already nursing a gimpy knee, Tua took a hard shot before leaving the Tennessee game Saturday. Still, his statistics are iron clad: 2,066 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, no interceptions.
Next game: Nov. 3 at LSU (7 p.m., CBS)
Kyler Murray
Oklahoma junior QB
His case: Tua has lapped the field, but someone has to be second. That’s Murray after Dwayne Haskins and Ohio State were routed at Purdue. Murray has 25 TD passes as well (3 INTs) and rushed for 428 yards and 5 scores.
Next game: Saturday vs. Kansas State (2:30 p.m., Fox)
Gardner Minshew
Washington State senior QB
His case: Minshew may be late to the Heisman party, but who doesn’t love the stache? He and the Cougars are the Pac-12’s last desperate CFP hope after beating Oregon and he just slings it, throwing for 2,745 yards and 23 TDs.
Next game: Saturday at Stanford (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network)
On the radar: Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins, So.; Clemson RB Travis Etienne, So.; Michigan QB Shea Patterson, Jr.; Penn State QB Trace McSorley, Sr.