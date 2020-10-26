BR.lsucarolina.102520 HS 3809.JPG
Buy Now

LSU linebacker BJ Ojulari (8) tackles South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill (15) in the second half of the Tigers' 52-24 win over the Gamecocks, Saturday, October 24, 2020, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari has been named the Southeastern Conference's freshman defensive lineman of the week, the league announced Monday morning.

Ojulari recorded a career-high three sacks in LSU's 52-24 victory, and he added four tackles and a quarterback hurry. Two of the sacks came on third down, and both forced punts.

Meet LSU's BJ Ojulari: grandson of a Nigerian prince, descendant of a king — and a key pass rusher

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound true freshman now has four sacks this season, which is tied for the SEC lead with South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Montgomery, and the sack total is tied 14th nationally.

LSU (2-2) is tied ninth nationally with 3.5 sacks per game, and the pass rush has produced 14 total sacks this season.

The Tigers next play at Auburn (3-2) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

LSU film room: Inside the third down, goal line and defensive adjustments the Tigers made

TJ Finley says LSU has its 'swagger back' after South Carolina win; can it continue?

Get your LSU gear here: Hats | Jerseys | Sweatshirts | T-shirts | Face Coverings

Disclosure: These are affiliate links, meaning, at no additional cost to you, The Advocate may earn a commission on purchases made via clicks on those links.

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments