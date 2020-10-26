LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari has been named the Southeastern Conference's freshman defensive lineman of the week, the league announced Monday morning.
Ojulari recorded a career-high three sacks in LSU's 52-24 victory, and he added four tackles and a quarterback hurry. Two of the sacks came on third down, and both forced punts.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound true freshman now has four sacks this season, which is tied for the SEC lead with South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Montgomery, and the sack total is tied 14th nationally.
LSU (2-2) is tied ninth nationally with 3.5 sacks per game, and the pass rush has produced 14 total sacks this season.
The Tigers next play at Auburn (3-2) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.