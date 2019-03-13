BY KENNEDI LANDRY
Special to The Advocate
The LSU softball team continued its offensive dominance Wednesday night as it run-ruled Troy 11-0 for its 11th run-rule victory of the season.
The Tigers had nine hits on the day, but also showed their patience at the plate with six walks at Tiger Park.
“It’s one thing to be able to square ball up, but it’s another to have the disciple to take the walk,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “That’s why they’re so successful is that they’re seeing the ball in the zone and swinging at strikes.”
Sophomore pitcher Maribeth Gorsuch allowed only one hit. Gorsuch struggled with walks, issuing five total and hit one batter, but was able to get herself out of a two-on, one-out jam in the first and a bases-loaded jam in the fifth.
Torina said she told Gorsuch to be confident in herself during those jams and lets things work. Torina credited her for being able to do that.
“I think the only thing she does is damage to herself because other offenses really haven’t touched her,” Torina said.
“All of this stuff is self-inflicted that she does, but I think she’s working and I saw some improvements today and she’s continuing to get better.”
LSU jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first after a leadoff walk by Aliyah Andrews, an RBI double from Amanda Sanchez and an RBI single from Shemiah Snachez.
The bottom of the second inning brought more of the same power and patience at the plate for LSU. The Tigers exploded for six runs on three hits, five walks and one hit by pitch.
Amber Serrett and Michaela Schlattman had back-to-back walks to start the inning and Savannah Stewart’s two-run double brought them home.
Troy switched pitchers after starter Annie Willis issued Shelbi Sunseri a bases-loaded walk to extend LSU’s lead to 5-0. The pitching changed didn’t slow them down though, Tigers continued to put runs on the board.
Amanda Doyle’s sacrifice fly drove in Andrews from third and a two-run double to deep center from Elyse Thornhill put LSU up 8-0 at the end of the second inning.
After another leadoff single by Andrews in the bottom of the third, Amanda Sanchez hit an RBI double to the left field wall. Sunseri hit a single in shallow left field and a two-run double from Doyle gave LSU an 11-0 lead.
Troy then brought in its third pitcher of the night, who struck out two batters and forced a flyout on the third to end the inning.
The Tigers will face rival Florida in its first home Southeastern Conference series this weekend.
“I think (this win) just gives us some confidence and booster after a losing (against Texas A&M),” Andrews said. “Coming back and having a great day today was something we needed and we worked for in the last couple days.”