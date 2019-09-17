Plenty of non-starters played when the score margin blew open in LSU's favor in the Tigers' 65-14 win over Northwestern State on Saturday in Tiger Stadium.
Backup quarterback Myles Brennan subbed in for Joe Burrow in the third quarter, and his performance of 8-of-9 passing for 115 yards showed LSU coach Ed Orgeron that Brennan was "getting better."
Watching his backups see significant playing time, Orgeron was able to see that he needed to "make a change at second team center."
True freshman Charles Turner backed up starting center Lloyd Cushenberry in LSU's first three games, and the 6-foot-4, 266-pound IMG Academy graduate had 22 snaps against Northwestern State.
Orgeron wasn't pleased with the way Turner delivered those snaps to Brennan, and he said that reserve left guard Chasen Hines will now be the backup center.
"I didn't like the snaps," Orgeron said Saturday. "(We'll) put Chasen Hines at second-team center and see if something happens. Thank God we have Lloyd. We have to develop some depth if something happens."
The 6-foot-3, 336-pound Hines entered the offseason competing for the starting left guard spot with Adrian Magee. Hines then had offseason knee surgery, which held him out of spring football, and he was limited during preseason camp.
Hines did take snaps at center during preseason camp, and he's delivered snaps during pre-game warmups in every game this season.
The LSU offensive line has taken depth hits this season already, with true freshmen guard Kardell Thomas and tackle Thomas Perry both undergoing season-ending surgeries.
On Monday, Orgeron was asked whether or not there is anyone else who might be able to provide depth at center.
"That's it," Orgeron said. "It will be Chasen Hines for us."