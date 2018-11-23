Rankings don't seem to matter when it comes down to someone placing their money on a game.
LSU has remained No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings since its loss to Alabama, but the Tigers have been underdogs ever since lines opened Sunday for their season finale at No. 22 Texas A&M.
The Aggies (7-4, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) are minus-3.5 favorites at home at Kyle Field, despite losing two of their past three league games.
"As always, the betting markets don't care about what the AP or coaches think is a top-10 team," said Michael Riordan, a business partner at Right Angle Sports, a handicapping service. "Betting markets rate Texas A&M and LSU as very comparable teams, and as a result we have the Texas A&M line, which mostly is just a matter of home field advantage for the Aggies."
Texas A&M has a 2-1 record at home this season against Power 5 opponents, including a 20-14 win Oct. 6 against then-No. 13 Kentucky.
Bettors have been fairly consistent with the Aggies, who have gone 8-3 against the spread. LSU has gone 5-6 against the spread, but the Tigers usually win when they're placed as an underdog. They have a 3-1 record when an underdog, with their only loss coming to Alabama, when they were 14½ underdogs.
"I'm glad that they're favored," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "We do well as underdogs. I hope that puts a chip on our team's shoulder. I won't mention it; I guess they will. Us being a top-10 team, we've got to play like it. And that has nothing to do with the game, I think this is a rivalry game, you can throw out all the rankings, you can throw out all the point spreads, it's going to be about us taking care of the football."
Perhaps more certain than the betting line itself are the bets being placed on the 47.5 predicted total score. Eighty-nine percent of betting money is being placed on the under, according to the Action Network, a sports gambling website.
Both teams have scoring defenses within the top 40 in the nation: LSU is No. 8 with 16.1 points allowed per game, while Texas A&M is 34th at 22.2 ppg.