The LSU football schedule is starting to take shape.

Kickoff for the Tigers’ game against Rice on Sept. 19 at NRG Stadium in Houston is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., according to both schools.

A TV network for the game has not been announced. Michael Bonnette, sports information director at LSU, said the network will be determined by Rice as the home team despite being played at a neutral site in Houston. Rice SID Chuck Pool said no TV plans have been announced, but that a number of the Owls' games last season were set for television by May 30.

Rice’s first four games in 2019, including a Sept. 14 meeting with Texas at NRG Stadium, were on CBS Sports Network. The Owls also had one game on the NFL Network, one on Stadium and six streamed on ESPN3 or ESPN+.

No other LSU kickoff times or TV network assignments have been announced. The Tigers are set to begin their season Sept. 5 in Tiger Stadium against Texas San Antonio.