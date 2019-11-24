LSU landed a commitment Sunday afternoon from the top cornerback of the 2022 class.
Mississippi native Khamauri Rogers announced his commitment to LSU on Twitter, and he is now the third player to commit to the Tigers' 2022 class, which ranks second nationally to Florida State.
"Committed!" Rogers posted.
Khamauri Rogers, the No. 1 CB and No. 8 overall player in the 2022 class, commits to #LSU https://t.co/NAOyxoU42G— Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) November 24, 2019
The 6-foot, 160-pound Rogers is the No. 1 cornerback of his class, according to 247Sports, and he is the No. 8 overall recruit in the nation.
Rogers joins Texas safety Bryce Anderson (No. 7 safety) and Green Oaks High's Decoldest Crawford as players who have committed to the class.
LSU, a school that makes a claim for the nickname "DBU," already has a commitment from the nation's No. 2 cornerback of the 2020 class, California native Elias Ricks.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron is building a streak of recruiting top cornerbacks, having signed true freshman Derek Stingley, who was the No. 1 cornerback out of The Dunham School.
Stingley was named first-team AP Midseason All-America, and he is tied for the Southeastern Conference lead with four interceptions this season.