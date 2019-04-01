WHO: Grambling at LSU
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: Grambling is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 9 by Collegiate Baseball.
RECORDS: Grambling is 12-15. LSU is 19-9.
LIKELY STARTERS: GSU – Jr. RHP Kerry Boykins (3-0, 9.00 ERA, 22.0 IP, 6 BB, 21 SO); LSU – Sr. RHP Clay Moffitt (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 8.1 IP, 0 BB, 7 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU continues to play with a pitching staff riddled by sore arms. Landon Marceaux, Chase Costello and Jaden Hill remain out, and coach Paul Mainieri has no timetable for their return. Beginning against Grambling, LSU has to play five games this week. It needs Moffitt to pitch deep into Tuesday's game to conserve arms.