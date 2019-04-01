mcneeselsu.032719 HS 369.JPG
Buy Now

LSU pitcher Clay Moffitt (35) returns to the dugout after pitching against McNeese in the third inning, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: Grambling at LSU

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: Grambling is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 9 by Collegiate Baseball.

RECORDS: Grambling is 12-15. LSU is 19-9.

LIKELY STARTERS: GSU – Jr. RHP Kerry Boykins (3-0, 9.00 ERA, 22.0 IP, 6 BB, 21 SO); LSU – Sr. RHP Clay Moffitt (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 8.1 IP, 0 BB, 7 SO)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU continues to play with a pitching staff riddled by sore arms. Landon Marceaux, Chase Costello and Jaden Hill remain out, and coach Paul Mainieri has no timetable for their return. Beginning against Grambling, LSU has to play five games this week. It needs Moffitt to pitch deep into Tuesday's game to conserve arms.

Follow Wilson Alexander on Twitter, @whalexander_.

View comments