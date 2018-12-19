Every signing day brings a few surprises, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron got a big one shortly before walking into a 1:30 p.m. team meeting Wednesday.
Orgeron, who eventually got the signatures of 19 players on the opening day of the early three-day signing period, received confirmation that cornerback Raydarious Jones would be adding his name to the Tigers’ list.
Jones, a 6-foot-2, 160-pound four-star cornerback from Horn Lake, Mississippi, made it official just a few minutes later when, on national television, he unzipped his jacket to reveal an LSU shirt and added a matching cap to the ensemble.
Jones’ decision surprised most recruiting experts, who had him possibly going to Ole Miss, Mississippi State or Auburn.
But LSU shocked three of their closest Southeastern Conference rivals, swooping in to sway Jones, listed as the No. 9 athlete prospect in the nation in the 247Sports composite rankings.
Hours of phone calls Wednesday morning apparently helped get the job done, Orgeron said.
“We’re excited, we got him at the end … we closed,” Orgeron said. “He reminds us a lot of (All-American) Greedy Williams. This guy is going to be an excellent football player.”
Jones, who was ranked the No. 16th prospect in Mississippi, said it came down to LSU and Ole Miss in the end, adding that it felt right to go with the Tigers.
“It's not really just the difference. ... It’s how it felt,” he said. “I felt like I was at home. I felt like I could be developed as a good defensive back.”
Orgeron added: “He’s tall, a long tall corner with athletic ability. He can run, has great ball skills, is physical and is a competitor.”
Jones also played quarterback for Horn Lake and led his team to a 15-0 record and the Class 6A state championship. A dual-threat prospect, he passed for 1,496 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 1,075 yards and 13 scores.
But he’s eager to play in the secondary for LSU and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, who was his primary recruiter. He said the school’s rich history of producing top-level defensive backs influenced his decision.
“It's a large history of success, and I want to be a part of that. … That's the plan,” he said. “I wanted to play DB (in college). I felt like coach Raymond can get the job done by developing me.”
The only disappointment Wednesday came when LSU failed to get Jones’ teammate, inside linebacker Nakobe Dean.
Dean, rated the No. 1 inside linebacker in the nation, signed with Georgia.
“It was real close with me and Nakobe,” Jones said. “We were on the phone for, like, three hours talking.
“Me and Nakobe talked this morning at, like, 10,” he said. “We just had to make a business decision, you know? Let each other know what's up.”