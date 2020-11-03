If there was any extra hope to be had that LSU would get its starting quarterback back in time for its most important game of the season, it didn't arrive Monday.
The weekly Myles Brennan injury update didn't change much from anything people heard before: The quarterback wasn't ready yet; he was going to try and practice, see what he can do; and the projection for a full return remained a day-by-day ordeal, and coach Ed Orgeron would know more with time.
"I don't know if he's going to be ready for the Alabama game," Orgeron told reporters. "I think we'll know a little bit more next week."
Yes, check back next week. That's become the familiar timeline in this oh-so-frustrating waiting game that's left Brennan, Orgeron, the LSU sports medicine staff and a stagnant offense that needs its starting signal caller at the mercy of an unpredictable recovery.
Just over three weeks have passed since Brennan suffered an abdominal injury while getting tackled near the Missouri goal line, and, as LSU's Nov. 14 hosting of No. 2 Alabama game draws closer, uncertainty once again surrounds the availability of a much-needed quarterback.
The narrative has flipped teams this time around. Last year, the general public spent the annual two-week buildup to the rivalry wondering whether star Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would return in time from the high-ankle sprain he suffered against Tennessee.
Indeed, after undergoing tightrope surgery, Tagovailoa played the entirety of the No. 2-vs.-No. 3 showdown and traded touchdown passes with LSU's Joe Burrow in an eventual 46-41 Tigers victory.
Orgeron — like Alabama coach Nick Saban last year — can't get through any sort of public appearance without being asked about the progress of his starting quarterback's recovery.
The urgency of the question picked up after Brennan's replacement, true freshman TJ Finley, turned the ball over three times in LSU's 48-11 loss at Auburn on Saturday.
Orgeron has not yet detailed any specifics when it comes to Brennan's injury, but, since it occurred, the head coach has offered broad strokes that outline what his quarterback has been dealing with.
Brennan "was very sore" at halftime after suffering the injury at Missouri, Orgeron has said. It was "hard for him to rotate to throw the ball." In the weeks that followed, it was "hard for him to go through the regular quarterback mechanics," and the injury hadn't "healed enough properly for him to perform his duties."
All of this is consistent with the general pattern of abdominal injuries in sports. Such injuries can cause extreme discomfort with any movements that require the flexing or rotation of the mid-section — even easy things like breathing, coughing or laughing.
Abdominal injuries also vary in the amount of time they take to fully heal.
In a famous case, former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck suffered a lacerated kidney and a partial abdominal tear during Week 9 of the 2015 season. Initially, Luck was given a broad recovery timeline of two to six weeks. He didn't return for any of the season's remaining seven games.
Why so broad a timeline?
According to the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center, every athlete recovers from an abdominal injury at a different rate.
"Return to your activity will be determined by how soon your abdominal muscles recover," an Andrews Sports Medicine patient advising guideline said, "not by how many days or weeks it has been since your injury occurred."
And, remember, the recovery timeline varies for each athlete, for each different body. That's left LSU and Brennan with the frustrating scenario of having to be patient in the middle of a season.
"He could be healed by next week or he couldn't be," Orgeron said on Oct. 20, days before Finley started in place of Brennan against South Carolina. "This could be a lingering deal. It all depends on his body, how he heals properly... We're just gonna have to go along with it. When he's ready, we'll put him back in."
And, in general, there are no treatment methods to speed up the recovery of abdominal muscles. Dr. David Treen, a general surgery specialist based in Marrero, said treatments can be as basic as massage techniques and gradual physical therapy maneuvers.
According to the Andrews Sports Medicine guideline, athletes are asked to limit their activities and apply ice to the muscles often until the pain goes away.
"It's mostly just waiting for it to heal," Dr. Treen said.
“It sounds like it may be kind of archaic medicine,” he added. “But, in this case, it is kind of archaic because we don’t have good treatments to accelerate the healing. There’s no way we can make the muscles heal faster. We can’t put a cast on it to make it heal. So it’s frustrating for the players as well as the coaches and the fans, because it is very much a waiting game to find out when he’s going to be able to be back on the field.”
As of Monday, Brennan had not yet returned to full-tilt practicing. Orgeron has said that Brennan's been restricted to rehabbing with athletic training director Jack Marucci, who has overseen the quarterback's recovery.
But Orgeron told reporters that Brennan would throw the ball "a little bit" during Monday's practice to "see what he can do."
Fans caught glimpses of Brennan in pre-game warmups before both the South Carolina and Auburn games.
In both warmups, Brennan was not fully dressed out, and he only threw light tosses to receivers. Before the Auburn game, he was dressed in sweats and lobbed fade routes to the left end zone with wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and tight end Arik Gilbert.
This will likely be all of the physical activity Brennan does until he is fully healthy again. Further strain can stunt recovery, and Orgeron has said he isn't playing Brennan until he's 100% ready.
Will that be in time for the Alabama game? Perhaps. As Orgeron said before the South Carolina game, "some miraculous thing may come up." And that was two weeks ago. In general, the odds of recovery improve with time.
For now, Brennan will have to do what everyone around LSU football has become familiar with: Wait.
"He's been great," Orgeron said Monday. "He wants to play. There's no question he's frustrated. He's done everything he can do."