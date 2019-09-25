True freshman cornerback Derek Stingley was among several notable absences in LSU's second practice of the open week — a list that included backup quarterback Myles Brennan for the second straight day.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Stingley, who recorded his first career interception in LSU's 66-38 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, was not seen during the 20-minute media viewing of Wednesday's practice.
Stingley has started in all four games opposite Kristian Fulton, and the Dunham School alum has recorded 10 tackles and seven pass breakups in 2019.
The 6-foot-4, 207-pound Brennan missed his second practice this week, and the Mississippi native has played in three games, going 16-of-25 passing for 207 yards and an interception.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said yesterday that Brennan "is going to be OK."
It is a light week of practice for the No. 4 Tigers (4-0), which practiced without pads on Tuesday, with pads on Wednesday and will practice in just helmets on Thursday before taking the weekend off before its game against Utah State on Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at Tiger Stadium.
Sophomore pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, whom Orgeron has said has been battling an ankle injury and has missed the last two games, was dressed out for practice, but he did not participate in any of the drills.
Sophomore linebacker Damone Clark practiced with the outside linebackers on Wednesday. The 6-foot-3, 239-pound Clark has played in all four games at inside linebacker and started in two. He is also the outside linebacker in LSU's "Green Team" pass rush package which is often deployed in third downs with passing situations.
Senior running back Lanard Fournette was not at media viewing of practice for the second straight day. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound back has 13 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown, plus five catches for 19 yards receiving.
Roll call
Players missing in Wednesday's practice
- Myles Brennan, QB, sophomore
- Donavaughn Campbell, OG, junior
- Tory Carter, FB, junior
- Michael Divinity, OLB, senior
- Lanard Fournette, RB, senior
- Todd Harris, S, junior
- Justin Jefferson, WR, junior
- Treven Kately, DB, sophomore
- Rashard Lawrence, DE, senior
- Glen Logan, DE, junior
- Adrian Magee, OG, senior
- Derian Moore, S, sophomore
- Thomas Perry, OT, true freshman
- Derek Stingley, CB, true freshman
- Kardell Thomas, OG, true freshman
- Ray Thornton, OLB, junior