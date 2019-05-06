Freshman pitcher Cole Henry will not travel when LSU plays at Arkansas, coach Paul Mainieri confirmed on Monday, keeping him out for a third straight weekend.

Tiger Rag first reported the news.

LSU wanted to make Henry its Friday night starter after he struck out 12 batters against Florida — he earned Southeastern Conference co-freshman of the week, — but Henry developed tenderness in his elbow. He has not thrown in more than a week.

LSU enters the upcoming series, which begins on Thursday, three games behind first-place against Arkansas in the SEC Western Division.

The No. 18 Tigers are sitting on the edge of hosting an NCAA regional with two weeks left in the regular season.