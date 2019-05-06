Freshman pitcher Cole Henry will not travel when LSU plays at Arkansas, coach Paul Mainieri confirmed on Monday, keeping him out for a third straight weekend.
Tiger Rag first reported the news.
Of the 20 pitchers on LSU's roster, associate athletic trainer Cory Couture said "seven or eight" have dealt with arm soreness this season.
LSU wanted to make Henry its Friday night starter after he struck out 12 batters against Florida — he earned Southeastern Conference co-freshman of the week, — but Henry developed tenderness in his elbow. He has not thrown in more than a week.
LSU enters the upcoming series, which begins on Thursday, three games behind first-place against Arkansas in the SEC Western Division.
The No. 18 Tigers are sitting on the edge of hosting an NCAA regional with two weeks left in the regular season.
Josh Smith sat for a long time in the LSU dugout.