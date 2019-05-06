lsuflorida.042019 HS 874.JPG
LSU starting pitcher Cole Henry (18) pitches against Florida, Friday, April 19, 2019, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Freshman pitcher Cole Henry will not travel when LSU plays at Arkansas, coach Paul Mainieri confirmed on Monday, keeping him out for a third straight weekend.

Tiger Rag first reported the news.

LSU wanted to make Henry its Friday night starter after he struck out 12 batters against Florida — he earned Southeastern Conference co-freshman of the week, — but Henry developed tenderness in his elbow. He has not thrown in more than a week.

LSU enters the upcoming series, which begins on Thursday, three games behind first-place against Arkansas in the SEC Western Division.

The No. 18 Tigers are sitting on the edge of hosting an NCAA regional with two weeks left in the regular season.

