LSU’s Drew Bianco hits the ball against Eastern Kentucky during the match up held at Alex Box Stadium on Sunday.

LSU will play its second game this week on Wednesday night against Grambling. Below is some key information about the game.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 22 by Collegiate Baseball. Grambling is unranked.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — TBA; Grambling — TBA

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: As LSU practiced on Monday — the Tigers decided to take their mandatory off day on Thursday this week — players focused on hitting to the opposite field. Coaches have drilled the approach all season, but coach Paul Mainieri described Monday's session as a "drastic emphasis." The Tigers had struck out 34 times last weekend, and Mainieri thought they didn't carry the opposite-field approach into games. He wants to see players use it this week.

