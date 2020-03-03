LSU will play its second game this week on Wednesday night against Grambling. Below is some key information about the game.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 22 by Collegiate Baseball. Grambling is unranked.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — TBA; Grambling — TBA
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: As LSU practiced on Monday — the Tigers decided to take their mandatory off day on Thursday this week — players focused on hitting to the opposite field. Coaches have drilled the approach all season, but coach Paul Mainieri described Monday's session as a "drastic emphasis." The Tigers had struck out 34 times last weekend, and Mainieri thought they didn't carry the opposite-field approach into games. He wants to see players use it this week.